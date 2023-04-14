Installation Analyst

Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.

You will join us in Ports, Transport and Installation where we are building a team to deliver our ambitious renewables targets. You will have the unique opportunity to be in from the start so you can use your experience to set things up right from the very beginning.

You will be responsible to develop technical scopes following the guidelines, review and steer from the Senior and Lead Engineers, including design works, calculations, preparation of specifications, review of offers, review of external designs, etc.

You shall be open to learn and be proactive to take responsibility within the assigned scope of work and shall professionally grow to acquire the required capabilities to get more responsibilities.

You shall develop the assigned technical works optimizing the LCoE of the project, maintaining a safety design and the quality, standards, certification and procedures requirements.

What you will deliver

Support the T&I Package Manager to achieve project objectives

Demonstrate HSE leadership by engaging the BP site team and construction contractors with actions that contribute to delivering on BP’s HSE expectations

The preparation and delivery of documents associated with the assigned technical scopes (reports, calculations, comments over technical documents..), optimising LCoE, reducing risks, providing a safe design and fulfilling the quality requirements, standards and certification needs

Manage interfaces with suppliers, their contractors and internal bp supporting teams and disciplines

Actively monitor construction activities first-hand to ensure satisfactory execution in accordance with the project technical documents

Recognise and effectively communicate all technical scope changes.

Liaise closely with PSCM to coordinate delivery of all company-supplied materials and equipment.

Develop preliminary responses to Site Engineering Queries (SEQs), Deviation Requests (DVRs and Concession Requests (CRs) and coordinate the timely response and close-out from engineering and from BP technical authorities

Support the PSCM Lead & Construction Manager, as requested, with technical back-up to Variation Order Requests

Liaise with the Construction Manager regarding mobilization and coordination of vendors.

What you will need to be successful

An Engineering degree or equivalent, Chartered or Licensed Professional Engineer preferred

Demonstrable track record of experience and accountabilities gained on offshore wind or oil & gas projects

Technical knowledge on the offshore wind transport and installation systems (preferably in WTG, foundations, and cables) for delivering the package Transport and installation, with a demonstrated ability

Capabilities and skills for developing technical tasks and learn to take more capabilities and responsibilities

Experience with effectively interfacing and working together with owner / contractor engineering & construction personnel and with multi-discipline site teams

Previous experience demonstrating creative and proactive approaches to addressing engineering and procurement-related issues

Competency in comprehending and interpreting engineering & construction specifications, reports, drawings, and other technical documents.

Ability to perform effectively in a team environment, inclusive of demonstrating collaborative, cooperative, flexible, adaptable, respectful, and tactful personal characteristics.

You will work with

The Lead and Senior Engineers for Ports, Transport and installation to provide support on the technical discipline

The Senior Engineer of the assigned project to deliver the assigned technical scope

You will interface with the project management team (Technical Project Manager, Project Director, Project Controls Manager…) to coordinate the package strategy and decisions within the global project

You will coordinate with other Engineers of other packages and areas to ensure the most efficient design and management of the interfaces

Multi-faceted and multi-disciplinary teams.

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Apply today!