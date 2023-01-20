Installation Lead Engineer, offshore wind

Job summary

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. Following the recent bid submission for two offshore wind leases in the Netherlands, and in line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Netherlands, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in the Netherlands.



bp's bids for the two wind permits underpin extensive and transformational plans for a series of further integrated clean energy investments in the Netherlands and will support the decarbonization goals of the Rotterdam region and the country more widely.



We are looking for a high calibre individual to join our expanding project team, the Installation Engineer leads a construction team to plan and deliver the construction of the offshore wind farm including elements of large sized work packages such as foundations, inter array cables and WTG to mechanical completion, ensuring that the facilities are constructed in a safe, timely and cost-effective manner, integrating all inputs and meeting the engineering and quality intent. The successful candidate will contribute to building and maintaining a culture that enables high quality interfaces across suppliers and bp disciplines and functions.



This role has been advertised in bp's Rotterdam office location adjacent to the Rotterdam refinery, but we welcome applications from all interested candidates as we look to establish our local Netherlands offshore wind team.



About bp

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp ’ s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



Are you ready to take your career to new heights?





Following the recent bid submission for two offshore wind leases in the Netherlands, and in line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Netherlands, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in the UK and the Netherlands. These roles will form part of a multi-disciplinary project team which, if successful, will work together in the development, construction and operation of wind farms off the west coast of the Netherlands. This is just one part of the exciting integrated energy system that bp is looking to create in the Netherlands, with renewables at its centre.





Installation Lead Engineer, offshore wind



In this role You will:

Interface with Vendor and Contractor Leads to track progress, concerns, and lessons.

Lead technical interfaces with Vendor and Contractors, bp internal teams, equipment and material Suppliers.

Demonstrate mastery of and model safe work practices

Provide safety leadership by consistently demonstrating bp’s commitment to safety initiatives

Identify Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSSE) risks and communicate as appropriate

Influence contractor HSE performance both on and offshore and proactively assure that they meet bp HSE expectations

Work to develop knowledge of offshore wind related contracts between bp and its Vendors and Contractors

Develops stakeholder and interface management plans in situations of high complexity.

Proactively builds mutually beneficial working relationships with a broad range of stakeholders.

Conducts stakeholder analysis and seeks information and feedback

Promote technical assurance, iterative development, and rapid learning cycles using agile practices

Understand data sources available and drive effective, consistent use of data in decision-making

Carry out work in conformance with bp’s core values and leadership expectations

Develop in-depth working knowledge of offshore wind related contracts between bp and its Vendors and Contractors

Have working knowledge of relevant industry and bp standards related to offshore wind construction, installation and commissioning support activities

Review Quality Assurance / Quality Control Plans where applicable and contribute to Quality management initiatives for areas of responsibility

Lead, prepare and facilitate bp assurance processes (i.e. Go/No-Go) with all required stakeholders.

What You will need to be successful:

A minimum of 10 years of offshore construction related experience, either on foundations or subsea cables. Offshore Wind experience is desirable.

Experience in addressing Health, Safety, Security and Environmental objectives

Experience in delivering safe and efficient offshore execution

Knowledge and experience with offshore operations and associated activities

Experience working with construction vessels and supply vessels

Project management skills to include cost / benefit analysis, risk assessment, vendor oversight, and ability to execute independently.

Track record of interfacing across multiple functions and organizations

Excellent written and verbal communication skills and ability to communicate effectively at all levels