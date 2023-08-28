Instrument & Control Engineer (Intern) - Blaine, WA

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Production & Operations



Business Support Group



Grade KResponsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.



Instrumentation Controls Engineer (Intern) - Blaine WA

bp’s Cherry Point refinery is one of the most modern refineries in the US, the largest in Washington, and the fourth largest on the West Coast. It supplies about 20 percent of Washington’s gasoline needs and fuels, and a significant amount of the jet fuel to Seattle, Portland and Vancouver, BC international airports.

As an Instrument Engineer at our Cherry Point Refinery you will:

• Collaborate in a diverse team environment and interact with professionals across operations, maintenance, environmental, and safety to provide technical support for the operating units.

• Work to design, analyze, and troubleshoot instrumentation used to measure flow, pressure, level, and temperature, as well as devices used in gas detection, analyzers, process control hardware, and process logic design.

• Using analytical methods to develop maintenance strategies for instrumentation equipment to optimize operational availability.

• Make our process more cost effective, efficient, and technologically competitive.

Taking on the role as Instrument Engineer intern means resolving refinery production critical problems on instrumentation, as well as supporting day-to-day maintenance and operating activities. Alongside a strong technical degree that means using your analytical and technical expertise to help optimize and improve operating units, design and project management of projects, and engineering solutions for major unit maintenance events.

Successful interns will be considered for a full-time role within our One Engineering Program upon earning their degree. The One Engineering Program at bp is a development program for Early career discipline engineers, in which they will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.

At bp, we love our interns! In addition to developing your technical capabilities within your given discipline, we ensure you enjoy your time with us and have a fun summer. Some of the wonderful things you’ll experience as a bp intern are:

12-week internship

• Competitive pay

• Retirement savings opportunities

• bp provided corporate housing with furnished apartments.

• Relocation assistance (if eligible)

• Social events, lunch & learns and community service opportunities.

• “Chat with a Leader” sessions

• Projects centered on meaningful work and true business impacts.

Minimum Requirements

• Pursuing Bachelors Degree

• GPA of 3.2 or higher

• Heading into your senior year of college in fall of 2024

• bp will not support US immigration sponsorship for internships or full-time employment.

Preferred Requirements

• Majoring in Electrical Engineering/Technology, Mechanical Engineering/Technology, Chemical Engineering, Controls Engineering, or closely related discipline



No travel is expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



