Instrument & Control Engineer Lead

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Job Responsibilities:

Enforces technical standards through verification and guidance for technical assurance on work completed by team

Ensures technical processes are up to date, pragmatic and aligned with relevant requirements, endorsing deviation where required

Promotes knowledge sharing among team for consistency of solutions

CAM for some business wide contracts

Manages capability across the enabler – Career development of team to grow technical and leadership capability of the organization

Creates an atmosphere of confidence, psychological safety and motivation

Ensures the team works as One Team with other teams in the business to maximize the value of the business and to ensure operational efficiency

Provide visible safety leadership to model desired behaviors in order to help prevent accidents or harm to people

Job Requirements:

Degree in Instrumentation, Control or Electrical Engineering or related field

Experience leading teams through coaching, mentoring, and other developmental opportunities

Extensive technical background in engineering

Strong business acumen & performance orientation to make value & risk-based prioritization

Self-awareness & integrity, while role-modelling accountability & taking initiative when solving business problems

Experience collaborating and relationship building and ability to create a psychologically safe environment

Ability to engage in difficult conversations respectfully

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



