Are you an early career Instrument & Control Engineer looking for the opportunity to grow and develop with bp? If so, we have a great opportunity within bp Solutions to support our new Production Management Unit (PMU).
Entity:Production & Operations
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
Are you an early career Instrument & Control Engineer looking for the opportunity to grow and develop with bp?
Job Summary:
Job Description:
The PMU is a remote surveillance and monitoring team made up of multi-discipline engineers across the globe to help operation manage and improve safety and production while reducing emissions from the Production & Operation (P&O) sites.
This position will be in Aberdeen to support the NS offshore sites and the successful candidate will need a good understanding of operation and engineering practice. The individual’s goal is to identify & articulate value using data analytics & tools. To ultimately improve the performance of our systems at the sites and realize the value, the individual will have to use their leadership skills to communicate and build relationship with the operating sites and/or other functions
Some of your key accountabilities will include:
Delivering production value for the Production Delivery Units (PDUs) and wider business through monitoring the health and performance of control, automation and safety instrumented systems.
Providing ‘sustain’ support for growing advanced process control deployments. Work with Production Support Squad (PSS) squads to manage performance, carbon and vulnerability issues.
Optimizing the control, automation and safety instrumented system performance to deliver safe, reliable, compliant, low carbon operations to or beyond installed capacity.
Surveillance & monitoring of control, automation and safety instrumented systems, including fire & gas systems, through device, controller, alarm and valve performance monitoring, to understand health, performance, anomalies and opportunities.
Provide automation insight and knowledge to capacity reviews.
Feedback surveillance and monitoring insights to bp Solutions/Production Support Unit (PSU) for input into generic/specific equipment strategies
Support PDU with global insight and specialist knowledge.
In addition to a relevant engineering degree the successful candidate will also have:
Previous experience in an Oil & Gas engineering and operations environment.
Understanding of topside facility operation from processes and I&C systems.
Self-motivated and driven with the ability to work and deliver with minimum supervision.
Ability to think outside of the box and bring new ideas and perspective to the team.
Experience with loop tuning (simple to complex system level tuning).
Experience with ABB systems and HMIs.
Knowledge of ISA ad IEC standards related to Safety Instrumented System (SIS) and alarm system.
It would also be helpful to have some working knowledge of:
Advance Process Control
Bowties and Barrier Health assessments
eCoW, WMS, Optima, Atlas, CSCR, and SAP Fiori
AMS, Plant Triage, Pi Vision, Power BI, SEEQ, AeShield, PSI, Palantir, ADO, etc.
PCN/PIN network design and performance
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits!
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.