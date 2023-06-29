Job summary

This position is an Instrument & Control engineer within the wider bp Solution Instrument, Control, and Electrical (ICE) discipline engineering team dedicated to support the exciting new organization call Production Management Unit (PMU). The PMU is a remote surveillance and monitoring team made up of multi-discipline engineers across the globe to help operation manage and improve safety and production while reducing emissions from the Production & Operation (P&O) sites. The PMU are in 4 key hubs call Global Collaboration Centers (GCC) located in Houston, Aberdeen, London, and Baku. This position will be in Houston to support the Gulf of Mexico offshore facilities. It will leverage a person with a great understanding of operation and engineering practice. The individual’s goal is to identify & articulate value using data analytics & tools. To ultimately improve the performance of our systems at the sites and realize the value, the individual will have to use their leadership skills to communicate and build relationship with the operating sites and/or other functions.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Deliver production value for the Production Delivery Units (PDUs) and wider business through monitoring the health and performance of control, automation and safety instrumented systems. Provide ‘sustain’ support for growing advanced process control deployments. Work with Production Support Squad (PSS) squads to manage performance, carbon and vulnerability issues.

Optimization of the control, automation, and safety instrumented system performance to deliver safe, reliable, compliant, low carbon operations to or beyond installed capacity. ​

Identify and evaluate production opportunities from automation systems​.

Identify and own the transient operating margins around setpoints to support ​real-world implementation of optimal setpoints. Identify advanced process control opportunities. ​

Contribute to development of site operating guidance that implements optimization steps​.

Surveillance & monitoring of control, automation and safety instrumented systems, including fire & gas systems, through device, controller, alarm and valve performance monitoring, to understand health, performance, anomalies and opportunities. ​

Develop prioritized production improvement opportunities for PDU.​

Identify weak signals in deteriorating system/equipment performance​.

Monitor and classify barrier health/performance and input findings into barrier health, risk management, vulnerabilities, etc.​

Testing and acceptance of digital tools for automation systems surveillance. ​

Recommend instrument calibration, control valve step tests and historian (site & enterprise) modifications to improve monitoring.

Provide automation insight and knowledge to capacity reviews.​

Feedback surveillance and monitoring insights to bp Solutions/Production Support Unit (PSU) for input into generic/specific equipment strategies​

Support PDU with global insight and specialist knowledge.

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of 7 years of engineering and operation experience

Great understanding of topside facility operation from processes and I&C systems

Self-motivated and driven with the ability to work and deliver with minimum supervision.

Leadership behavior essential for mentoring, working, and share learning across the global PMU.

Ability to think outside of the box and bring new ideas and perspective to the team.

Great experience with loop tuning (simple to complex system level tuning)

Great experience with Honeywell DCS, Honeywell Safety Manager, Allen Bradley, package systems, and HMIs

Great knowledge of ISA ad IEC standards related to Safety Instrumented System (SIS) and alarm system.

Working knowledge of Gulf of Mexico regulatory requirements

Engineering degree or equivalent relevant experience

DESIRABLE CRITERIA

Upstream Oil & Gas operation experience

Working knowledge of Advance Process Control

Working knowledge of Bowties and Barrier Health assessments

Working knowledge of eCoW, Sempcheck, Maximo, Optima, Atlas, CSCR, and SAP Fiori

Working knowledge of AMS, Plant Triage, Pi Vision, Power BI, SEEQ, AeShield, PSI, Uniformance, Palantir, ADO, etc.

Working knowledge of PCN/PIN network design and performance

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

