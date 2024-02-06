Instrument & Control Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing Instrumentation & Control expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

It’s an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we aim to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.

The Daedalus program is in search of a Control & Instrumentation Engineer to work in the Engineering team for the Define and Execute stages. Reporting to the Lead C&I Engineer, in this role you will provide technical direction and guidance to E&P Contractor, ensuring safe, pragmatic, and cost-effective application of project, bp & regulatory standards. You will be also expected to seek input from operations and site projects teams from the refineries within the program for ensuring standardization of I&C design across multiple sites as far as practical. You will be based at the FEED/Execute Engineering Contractor’s office in The Hague, Netherlands.

The Daedalus program is aiming to develop a largely standard HEFA-SAF project design which can be implemented at numerous refineries with minimal site-specific modification. Each project scope consists of a combination of new purpose-built and retrofit facilities, including:

Pre-Treatment Unit (PTU) to clean up the Fats / Oils / Greases feedstock.

Renewable Hydro-processing Unit (RHU) to produce Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (SPK).

New site-specific units and

Modification of existing equipment to integrate within the existing refineries.

Join us and make a difference by:

making our production and operations safer and more standardized,

driving quicker reduction of our carbon emissions,

growing cash returns and delivering improved reliability and optimization,

maximising efficiency through sharing resources,

accelerating the digital transformation of our operating assets,

building greater integration and collaboration in service of our purpose.

Key Accountabilities:

Maintain a solid understanding of all relevant codes, standards, and regulations that pertain to the design of field Instrumentation and Automation Systems included on the facility.

Consult Control and Automation and Instrument and Protective Systems P&O Project TAs on technical issues and ensures TAs remains aligned with proposed designs.

Provide technical feedback to risk assessments, Management of Change reviews, and project evaluations.

Evaluate requests for deviations or exemptions to the established specifications and standards.

Assurance of EPC Contractor key results in terms of quality and compliance with BoD or BoL

Ensuring application of agreed codes and Standards. Assuring compliance with the relevant Project specifications and ETPs as per engineering verification plan.

Oversight of performance of engineering contractor against agreed scope, staff and schedule for discipline scope.

Setting technical direction to the contractor such as through delivery of key bp I&C deliverables (e.g., Safety Lifecycle Plan).

Ensuring a robust, end-to-end I&C engineering design across the ISBL and OSBL scopes for each site.

Leading on the sharing and implementation of C&I engineering findings between the projects and from the wider organisation.

Essential Education:

Degree in Engineering (or equivalent).

Achieved (or currently working towards) a Chartered Engineer or equivalent (P.E., EUR ING, etc) status.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

8+ years of relevant engineering experience.

Experience of EPC environment on Projects with a track record of delivery demonstrating project technical skills.

Strong general experience in I&PS and/or C&A sub-disciplines.

Experience of I&C systems equipment specification, procurement, & installation.

Experience in brownfield modification of I&C System.

Knowledge of the requirements of P&O Project engineering guide, MPCP (or One process) and other project processes.

Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge and ensure engineering value is delivered.

Experience in refining, chemical or O&G industry’s Instrumentation & Control system.

Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the team, Contractors, and engineering leadership.

Desirable Criteria:

Functional safety certification e.g., CFSE or FSEng. Knowledge of Safety Instrumented System lifecycle activities.

Experience in Optimise or FEED or Detail design stage of the project.

Experience of working on a program of projects or complex mega projects.

Actively engages and respects contributions of others.

Willingly takes the lead when challenges occur.

Be self-motivated with a willingness to learn from others and work with minimum direction.

Flexibility to take on wider project roles as needed.

Additional Information:

Some business travel will be expected to refinery sites and vendors.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Project Management, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.