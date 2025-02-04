Instrument & Control Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Engineering Group



Tactical support to Tangguh LNG plant day to day operations eg; plant upset/shutdown fixes, performing immediate cause analysis (5WHYs, mini-RCA), instrument critical operations & maintenance assistance, instrument expertise in short term engineering related issues.

Member of Reliability Squad, accountable for Instrument equipment strategies, verification of maintenance build in SAP PM, optimization of strategies reflecting to actual reliability data, conduct RCFA, handling instrument equipment/controller obsolescence, elimination of vulnerabilities and single point of failure and act as Instrument equipment owner.

Safety barriers owner which expanding from Basic Process Control System (BPCS), alarm system, Safety Instrumented System (SIS) and Fire Gas System (FGS), monitor the condition of safety barrier and maintain/ ensure the safety barrier in healthy condition and conduct regular barrier healthiness verification.

Brownfield modifications and integrations, provide assurance on brownfield project engineering work, act as focal point to define the tie ins requirement for minor modifications and future major projects integration to existing plant eg; Tangguh UCC.

B.Sc degree or equivalent experience or higher in electrical or physic engineering from a recognized university.

Membership of a relevant professional engineering institution is preferrable.

A minimum of 5-10 years of experience in instrument engineering in Oil & Gas industry; O&G company, engineering consultant, or EPC company. Exposures in LNG or O&G facility operation & maintenance is strongly preferred.

Fundamental knowledge at proficient level in instrument engineering field and at developed level in electrical engineering.

Familiar and conversant with instrument software or system analysis.

Familiar and knowledgeable with instrument installation in hazardous area environment.

Knowledge on instrument reliability fundamental, equipment operation & maintenance, moderate to significant exposures in instrument & control RCFA.

Experience in plant operation day to day support, upset/trip fixes and immediate cause analysis.

Fundamental knowledge in ICSS, field instrumentation, fire and gas, analyzer system, measurement system, automation and digital security.

Exposures in live-plant operation brownfield modifications and tie ins works.

Strong communication skills, hard-working, high ownership on tasks, ‘’can-do’’ & ‘’get things done’’ attitudes in highly demanding environment.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



