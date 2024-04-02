Instrument & Control TA

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

The Instrument & Control Technical Authority is a member of the Instrument, Control & Electrical (ICE) team in the Safety and Operational Risk Assurance (S&ORA) organization. The S&ORA team is the “second line of defense” in a three lines of defense model (self-verification, assurance, audit), which is used to drive safe, compliant and reliable operations.

S&ORA supports bp’s core value of safety by using our expertise in safety and operational (S&O) risk management to eliminate catastrophic safety events - both physical & digital. Technical Authorities support this by:

Providing independent assurance of activities across bp assets to prevent harm to our people and the planet.

Acting as the conscience of bp by intervening, where vital, and providing pragmatic recommendations to reduce S&O risk.

Being authorities and partners in leading and reducing S&O risk to improve safety performance across bp.

Using digital and data driven innovative solutions to improve operating management systems (OMS) and the impact of our assurance.

Building technical capability across the ICE subject area to improve risk management, through both assurance activities and direct interactions with engineers across bp.

This role is primarily focused on Instrument & Control engineering field topics but experience in Electrical engineering subject area topics is desirable.

Key Accountabilities:

Use deep technical specialist knowledge of Instrument, Control and Electrical engineering to conduct Planned, Day-2-Day and Structured assurance of mitigation and preventative barriers and assurance of PBC+ risks.

Participate on and lead multidisciplinary teams to perform assurance of barriers and underlying processes/systems (e.g. SV/OMS) across P&O and bp assets. Barriers that ICE team TAs perform assurance on include P6 (process control systems), P7 (safety instrumented systems), P8 (alarms and operator response), M4 (ignition prevention) and M6 (fire and gas detection and shutdown).

Acts as domain expert / authority within Instrument, Control and Electrical engineering to support the S&ORA regional teams, which includes providing deep technical expertise to the regions, sites and assets across P&O and the wider bp.

Help develop and present an aggregated view of barrier performance, both regionally and globally.

Help develop common processes for the conduct of planned assurance in all regions.

Support the development of Engineering Technical Practices (ETPs).

Use performance data and trends related to barrier strength, OMS, HSE performance and other related process safety information to support of assurance planning, reporting and analysis.

Essential Experience and Education:

Bachelor’s degree in Instrument, Control, Electrical Engineering (or similar field).

Demonstrated track record and significant technical capability in Instrument, Control and/or Electrical Engineering with experience in safety and operational risk, OMS, Group Defined Practices (GDPs) and ETPs.

Experience in upstream, downstream or midstream oil and gas sector, chemicals and/or other process industries. Experience working at multiple assets/sites, in central engineering team and/or experience across more than one segment/business strongly desired.

Experience across engineering, maintenance and operational aspects Instrument, Control and/or Electrical Engineering.

Ability to effectively communicate ideas, both in writing and verbally, with technical and non-technical audiences.

Significant experience with at least one automation system and working knowledge of additional automation systems, Safety Instrumented Systems and PLCs used across bp assets (e.g. Honeywell, Emerson-Delta V, Yokogawa, ABB, Allen-Bradley, Triconex, etc.).

Working knowledge of cyber security principles and application of GDP 3.5-0001 for automation systems and process control networks.

Desirable Criteria:

Experience in project engineering design, construction, commissioning and handover, including engineering and construction contractor management and quality assurance.

Independent, self-motivated individual with the ability to prioritize, use expert judgement, and work with minimal direction.

Strong knowledge of bp practices and standards, specifically Category 30 (Instruments and Control) and/or Category 12 (Electrical) ETPs.

Understanding of automation systems lifecycle management (design requirements to conform with bp requirements and compliance with industry codes and standards, installation, commissioning, operations, maintenance, inspection/testing and decommissioning) and the ability to apply that knowledge to assurance activities.

Deep knowledge of Functional Safety (IEC-61511) theory and practical application.

Assurance or auditing experience.

Experience with coaching, mentoring and similar capability development of other engineers.

Experience with electrical power systems, such as low and medium/high voltage distribution equipment, power generators, emergency/backup generators, uninterruptible power supplies and emergency lighting.

Knowledge and experience with hazardous area classification using EI, API and/or NFPA standards and management of electrical and instrumentation hazardous area/Ex/ATEX rated equipment.

Working knowledge of electrical codes, industry standards and regulatory standards for either eastern hemisphere (IEC) or western hemisphere (e.g. NEMA/IEEE).

Professional accreditation such as chartered engineer/professional engineer.

Safety Instrumented System certification (i.e., CFSE, CFSP, ISA Expert, TUV Expert, etc.).

