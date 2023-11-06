Instrument, Control and Electrical Discipline Lead

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

We are looking for an Instrument, Control & Electrical Engineering Lead to join ST Engineering team and lead IC&E engineering! Our future colleague will provide deep engineering expertise and judgement in I&C/E Engineering servicing our assets as well as to work closely with Squad Leads to ensure efficient handover of all issues that require subject area engineering recommendations for resolution.You will also ensure that pragmatic solutions are implemented for management of risk, production efficiency improvement, maintenance, defect elimination and engineering standardization in support of safe, reliable, and compliant operations.Please note that this role is open to Azerbaijani nationals only.



We expect you to:

Ensure implementation of the activities in conformance with bp’s Safety & Operational Risk Agenda

Understand unit priorities and support squad leaders to build their backlogs and deploys people in line with business discipline backlog

Support Engineering manager to define priorities for the discipline and incorporate into the prioritization process through the QBR

Ensure that cyber security risk controls are in place on all regional automation systems and that the associated barriers are proactively managed.

Ensure all measurement gaps are identified, corrective plans are developed and implemented in a timely manner.

Manage and report on the regional gap closure actions for relevant barriers.

Verify that the inspection, testing and maintenance of emergency power systems on all assets will deliver the required reliability and autonomy. (Comment: Relevant equipment includes Emergency Diesel Generators, UPS systems and distribution, protection coordination and battery systems.)

Ensure the Hazard Area Classification and electrical asset inventory is current for all assets, and the associated Ex equipment registers are up-to-date and adequately verified via testing.

Ensure that the integration between electrical equipment and ICSS is appropriate for Control Room Technician response to incidents. (Comment: Relevant considerations include manifestation of alarms, control system diagnostics, electrical isolation, monitoring of power usage, documentation).

Build near-term and long-term views of equipment obsolescence and develops both interim mitigating actions and long-term plans to address.



We believe the ideal candidate should have:

Minimum of a bachelor's degree in I&C or Electrical engineering

Extensive experience in major projects and operations, working in an organization with leadership capabilities. Extensive technical background, as well as deep understanding of collaboration with other functions.

Interest in supporting and guiding people development. Strong eye for business & performance orientation to make value & risk-based prioritization.

A professional accreditation, such as Professional Engineer or Chartered Engineer, is a strong advantage.

Knowledge of governing codes, industry standards and regulations relevant to ICE equipment, and validated ability in practical application of engineering standards and practices for ICE related equipment

Knowledge of process safety and risk management, leading RCFAs

Fluency in Azerbaijani and English languages

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



