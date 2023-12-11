Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



We are looking for an engineering team leader to join WND Production & Operations team. This person provides deep engineering expertise and judgement to WND in ICE subject areas. Working closely with squad leads to drive our mission of Safe, Compliant, Reliable, and Efficient Operations. This leader plays a key role in risk reduction, defect elimination, reliability improvement, technical assurance, organizational development, and continuous improvement.



Instrument, Controls, & Electrical Engineering Discipline Leader

Instrument, Controls, & Electrical Engineering Discipline Leader

(Egyptian nationals only)

Location: Office-based role in Cairo, Egypt

In this role You will:

Lead regional discipline health, including competency assurance, people development, regulatory compliance, and quality ICE engineering work.

Custody of regional ICE engineering practices, processes, tools, and organizational learning.

Handle automation systems digital security (ASDS), ensuring cybersecurity risks are understood, barriers are proactively handled, and gap closure plans are in place.

Management of ICE related LOPC barriers, ensuring adequate performance standards, self-verification programs, and risk management actions are in order.

Management of functional safety lifecycle as per IEC 61511 and BP technical practices.

Management of safety critical equipment (SCE) performance and review maintenance deferral requests.

Management of strategic ICE contracts, looking after safety and value performance.

Providing subject area guidance to risk assessments, technical investigations, and CI action plans.

Management of field related vulnerabilities, improving process safety and plant reliability. Managing equipment maintenance strategies and obsolescence risks.

Supporting BP’s Safety & Operational Risk agenda and participating in global Community of Practice to share and gather learning.

Supporting squad leads by deploying people to deliver asset’s annual operating plan.

What You will need to be successful:

A bachelor's degree in ICE Engineering or equivalent.

A minimum of 12 years experience in major oil & gas projects and operations.

Fluent English language knowledge.

Experience in leading technical disciplines, handling customers, and developing people.

Experience in practical application of ICE engineering standards and technical practices, through design, construction, commissioning, operation & maintenance, and management of change.

Experience in Functional Safety (IEC 61511) is a must, whereas TUV certification is a plus.

Experience in process safety, risk management, complex problem-solving, and RCFA.

Experience in instrumentation, control systems, emergency shutdown systems, and F&G.

Knowledge of networking, cybersecurity, and industrial communication standards.

Knowledge of power management systems, hazardous area classification, and protection of electrical equipment in explosive atmospheres (IEC 60079).

Knowledge of governing codes, industry standards, and regulations relevant to ICE engineering.

Knowledge of control of work principles, maintenance planning, scheduling, and execution.

Experience in agile ways of working is nice to have.

Structured problem-solving skills to be able to make risk-, and value-based decisions.

Good leadership, influential, and communication skills to balance between risk management plans, production plans, carbon agenda, and cost performance.

You will work with:

You will report to WND Engineering Discipline Manager. And you will lead the team of WND BP, IBS, and secondee ICE engineers to support all functions of WND P&O organization. Collaborate with Site Teams, and Squad Leads. Especially in Facility Support, Process Safety & Reliability, Integration & Maintenance, and Projects. You will also work with central BP teams like bp Solutions, and Innovation & Engineering to manage risks and support central initiatives.

This is a unique opportunity for exposure to BP's processes and some of the brightest talents in O&G industry.

We provide the following benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Digital cybersecurity, Digital Security, Electrical Safety, Electronics Instrumentation, Health Safety, Instrument Calibrations, Process Safety, Process Safety Management, Risk Reduction, Safety



