Instrument & Controls Engineer

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The Instrument and Control Engineer position will ensure pragmatic solutions are implemented for management of risk, production efficiency, plant reliability, defect elimination and engineering standardization, related to instrumented protective systems, process control systems and telecommunications systems, in support of safe, reliable, and compliant operations.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Provide technical assistance to Operations to help resolve any facility problems, as related to instrumentation, controls, safety system, fire and gas, digital security, telecommunications, and measurement.

Ensure pragmatic solutions are implemented for management of risk, production efficiency improvement, maintenance, defect elimination, related to instrumented protective systems, process controls and alarms, and in support of safe, reliable, and compliant operations.

Lead and/or provide technical input into root cause failure analyses (RCFA), analysis of inspection results, and implementation of solutions - including small projects as necessary

Develops and updates the technical content of Equipment Strategies based on equipment specifications, performance feedback and periodic maintenance history review.

Ensures that the inspection, testing, maintenance, and condition monitoring tasks in the Central Maintenance Management System (SAP) are aligned with the technical intent of Equipment Strategies.

Performs reliability analysis for instrument and control equipment using surveillance, maintenance and condition monitoring data, and trends performance metrics. Identifies gaps, develops, and implements corrective plans.

Provides I&C expertise to delivery of regional actions. Leads on resolution of complex, multi-discipline technical issues where the dominant component is instrumentation and control equipment.

Provides I&C expertise for Management of Change in support of site projects modifications.

Provides I&C expertise to hazard identification and risk assessment processes.

Provides I&C expertise in performing safety incident investigations (IRIS) and production deferral investigations.

Provides I&C expertise to ensure that cyber security risk controls are in place on regional automation systems and that associated barriers are proactively managed.

Coordinate activities of onshore and offshore main automation and instrumentation contractors to ensure the systems are of high quality and work packs are executed in a safe manner with reasonable cost and minimal impact on production

Records relevant learnings in shared learning systems, incorporates into local activities and escalates high priority lessons.



Essential Experience and job requirements:

Must have a minimum of 5 years industry experience. Upstream oil/gas, refining and/or petrochemical experience is desired. Offshore oil and gas deepwater experience is a plus.

Candidate should have extensive experience with instrumentation and controls in process industry, including design, installation and calibration of pressure sensing, fire and gas, level sensing and valve actuation.

Candidate must be able to read, review, redline and create P&IDs, loop diagrams, datasheets, cause and effect drawings, electrical schematics and wiring diagrams.

Candidate must have ladder logic and functional block programming experience.

Experience in root cause failure assessments for instrumentation equipment.

Experience in Management of Change ‎principles and processes to successfully deliver improvements and modifications.

Knowledge of functional safety is a plus (HAZOP/LOPA, SIL verification, Safety Requirements Specifications).

Technical knowledge of electrical equipment and systems in hazardous areas.

Permit to Work in the USA is required.



Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Project Management, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.