Instrument & Controls Engineer

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



We are looking for an Instrument & Control Engineer to join our team in Azerbaijan. Our future colleague will have deep I&C expertise and judgment in service of the assets, working closely to enable improvements in asset reliability and sustainable reductions in carbon emission across the region.The I&C Engineer ensures pragmatic solutions are implemented for risk management, production efficiency improvement, maintenance, defect elimination, and engineering standardization related to instrumented protective systems, process controls and alarms, and in support of safe, reliable and compliant operations.Please note that this role is open to applications from Azerbaijan only!



Ensure engineering quality, work processes and design integrity are maintained through handover to Operations.

Develop front end engineering and have input in basis of design reports for brownfield projects in the AGT region.

Provide REE expertise to other teams by performing and reviewing complex, or non-routine REE calculations and analyses.

Provide I&C expertise to MOCs (Relevant support activities involve regulatory compliance, deviations from technical practice/specifications, design reviews, procurement support for complex packages, life cycle operability, Category Management and SQM activities).

Provide I&C expertise to hazard identification and risk assessment processes (Relevant hazard identification and risk assessment processes include MOCs, HAZOPs, LOPAs, HAZIDs, Human Factors Analysis, What-Ifs, Vulnerability studies, Bow-ties and Risk Action Plans.)

Provide I&C expertise in performing incident investigations (IRIS) and defect investigations.

Ensure security assessments and risk management controls are conducted for critical vendors, services, solutions and applications that will sustain business operations.

Responsible for monitoring and performance of the management devices in region. Identifies measurement gaps, develops and implements corrective plans.

Ensure that the inspection, testing, maintenance and condition monitoring tasks in CMMS and Operator Workbench are aligned with the technical intent of Equipment Strategies.

Develop and updates the technical content of Equipment Strategies based on equipment performance feedback and performs periodic review of CMMS.

Perform reliability analysis for instrument and control equipment using surveillance, maintenance and condition monitoring data, and trends performance metrics.

Provide I&C expertise to delivery of regional actions. Leads on resolution of complex, multi-discipline technical issues where the dominant component is instrumentation and control equipment.

Record relevant learnings in shared learning systems, incorporates into local activities and escalate high priority lessons.

Design and continuously improve C&A associated layers of protection.

Liaison with bp’s Main Automation Contractor

Initiate, review and approve I&C MOC content including Control System Change Requests (CSCR)

Define opportunities for Continuous Improvement, defect elimination, standardization and risk reduction across region.

Assist in the establishment and monitoring of performance management metrics for I&C



Formal qualification in a relevant engineering field or proven experience training at an equivalent level.

Substantial experience and technical understanding of engineering, maintenance and operation of rotating equipment as well as reliability experience.

Knowledge of governing codes, industry standards and local regulations relevant to mechanical engineering, and proven ability in practical application of engineering standards and practices for mechanical equipment.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



