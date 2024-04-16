Instrument Electrician

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

BP's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, has multiple openings for Instrumentation, Electrical, and Analyzer Technicians.

The Instrumentation Technician disassembles, reassembles, calibrates, repairs, and troubleshoots process control instrumentation, valves etc. using schematics and drawings to support safe, environmentally friendly, reliable, and optimum plant operations.

The Electrical Technician maintains and repairs electrical equipment and electrical distribution systems using schematics and electrical drawings to support safe, environmentally friendly, reliable, and optimum plant operations.

The Analyzer Technician maintains and repairs analyzers using schematics and drawings to support safe, environmentally friendly, reliable, and optimum plant operations.

As a member of the I&E team, these positions report to an Instrument & Electrical or Analyzer Supervisor.

Requirements

An associate degree in electrical engineering technology (EET) from an accredited school and 2+ years of industrial experience. OR

A craftsman/journeyman level with 4+ years of industrial experience as an Analyzer/Instrumentation/Electrical Technician who meets the following qualifications:

Familiar with requirements and application of National Electrical Code (NEC).

Able to read and understand loop, one-line, schematic, wiring, and P&ID drawings.

Familiar with safe use of voltmeters and ammeters.

Meets at least one of the following blocks of qualifications (Analyzer, Instrumentation or Electrical Technicians).

Desirable Qualifications

Analyzer Technicians should have experience with and knowledge of:

electrical and electronic circuit board level components.

sample conditioning systems.

O2, H2, gravitometers, pH, moisture, and Gas Chromatography.

analyzers and CEMs (Continuous Emission Monitoring) analyzer equipment.

Instrumentation Technicians should have experience with and knowledge of:

Pressure transmitters and sensors.

Level transmitters and sensors.

Flow transmitters and elements.

temperature transmitters and elements.

Transducers.

control valves, actuators, and positioners

pneumatic and electronic control loops.

Electrical Technicians should have experience with and knowledge of:

Troubleshooting and reading schematics of motor control circuits and diagrams.

Proper termination and testing of control, isolation, and power transformers.

Correct testing, installation and troubleshooting of electrical grounding systems.

Racking in/out of 5KV switchgear and below, and general troubleshooting techniques.

Safe use of special high-voltage PPE, i.e., flash suit, lineman's gloves, hot sticks, etc.

Experience with VFD's and basic on-screen diagnostics.

Why join us?

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable and affordable energy. A career in production & operations is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll create a more efficient business that makes the best possible use of all its resources as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering progressive projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways within the operational heart of bp!

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

