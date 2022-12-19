The BP Cherry Point is currently seeking an Instrumentation Engineer to serve as a member of the Cherry Point Instrument and Electrical Engineering Team that supports the delivery of cost-effective, safe, environmentally sound, and reliable unit operations.
In this role you will utilize leading edge technologies in the monitoring, evaluation, maintenance, repair, selection, and upgrading of instrumentation and instrument standards to maximize unit availability and performance. The Instrument Engineer will work with other engineering, maintenance, and operations personnel, as well as industry experts, in both project and day-to-day support roles.
The Instrument Engineers function in a variety of roles within the Cherry Point Business Unit and within the Engineering Team including: Technical Support, Trouble-Shooting, Instrument Design, Reliability Engineering, Maintenance Engineering, Project Engineering, and Special Projects. In this role you will be subject to emergency call out as well as Turnaround work schedules.
This job description is intended to provide an overview of the position and does not include all the tasks that might be required to provide support for your area job requirements.
Required:
Preferred:
Professional Engineering License.
