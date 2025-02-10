Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

BP is an international energy organization. We have 75000 employees in 80 countries, working to provide light, warmth and mobility for millions of people around the world every day. Our mission and ambition is to reinvent energy and become a net zero company. We are always looking for improvements and investing in our safety, people, processes, organization and resources. Do you, like bp, want to make a sustainable difference in these challenging times? That is possible, because we are looking for an:

Instrument Engineer

As an Instrument Engineer at bp, you are responsible for providing instrumentation and control technical support to operations, projects, maintenance, inspection and the turnaround organization. You'll also work with other teams, disciplines, and contractors to help solve problems and develop technical insight. You will provide pragmatic solutions that focus on risk management, operational efficiency and the elimination of defects.

What will you do?

Developing and implementing proposals to improve the availability, reliability and maintainability of assets.

Providing second-line technical support and expertise.

Prepare, analyze, manage, optimize and monitor preventive maintenance programs.

Conducting and participating in investigations into the elimination of bad actors, Root Cause Failure Analysis (RCFA), incident investigations, audits, benchmarking studies, reliability, availability, and maintainability (RAM) studies.

Participate in HAZOP, LOPA and SIL studies.

Ensure that Safety Instrumented Systems comply with functional safety standards throughout the safety lifecycle.

Providing input into Management of Change (MoC) and ensuring that the technical design and documentation are optimized where necessary.

Introducing and reviewing the Front-End Loading of projects and modifications from an engineering perspective (maintainability, availability and reliability requirements, standardization and maintenance lifecycle costs).

Assessing the detailed engineering packages and deviations in projects and adjustments.

Technical assessment of the requirements, engineering and construction documents during project phases.

Contributing to the data integrity of the relevant field and asset.

Who are you and what do you bring?

Bachelor or Master degree in Instrumentation or equivalent.

3 to 5 years of work experience in instrumentation engineering and design. Refinery experience is a big plus

A comprehensive understanding of relevant instrument design engineering practices and standards, coupled with extensive knowledge of functional safety standards such as IEC 61508, is essential.

Proven experience in Instrument Engineering and Functional Safety, preferably gained in a refinery.

Strong personality and persuasiveness to work effectively in and between the more multifunctional teams and to communicate with all stakeholders.

Dutch language is the absolute preferred but is not essential, but it is a requirement to learn it once you are accepted.

What do you get in return?

We offer more than excellent primary and secondary employment conditions, which will be explained in more detail later. In addition, you will work in a very dynamic team with a strong focus on delivery, but also on individual development. The team spends a lot of time interacting with multiple stakeholders in the business, including; Discipline engineering teams, maintenance, commercial teams, central engineering teams and operations. This gives you unique exposure to many areas of the business and allows you to develop extensive networks in the business. The team culture is very relaxed and we place a lot of emphasis on team activities, both inside and outside the office.

Interested?

Then let us know as soon as possible by applying via the website. Should you encounter any problems during the application process or when creating an account via our website, please contact our Senior Recruiter Edina Kovacs at the phone number below.

+31 10 713 3546



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

