Instrument Technician

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

We are currently recruiting Maintenance Technicians (Instrument) to work on our GTA FPSO in the Mauritania and Senegal region.

These roles will be required to work a rotation aligned to BP M&S rotational pattern (4 weeks on / 4 weeks off). Travel will be required outside of the rotation as part of the requirements of this role and a competitive reward pack will be proposed for international rotation.

Key Responsibilities

Safely maintaining wide aspects of instrumentation/measurement and control, safety and protection systems.

Demonstrating HSE leadership within the maintenance team.

For following and full compliance with all safety, environmental and regulatory rules applicable and Control of Work requirements.

Develop and maintain discipline competence through CMAS and VTA.

For identifying and knowing the tools, materials, and procedures prior to the execution of work.

For supporting maintenance planning.

As an Isolating Authority – safely isolating/deisolating plant equipment within the discipline as well as designing isolations to the required standard.

As the Performing Authority to align with and create and vital risk assessments within the Control of Work Procedure.

As the maintenance work Performing Authority to conduct a walk-down of the proposed equipment isolations prior to any work commencing.

For efficient execution of work and continuously improve execution performance.

For identifying all risks associated with any assigned work prior to execution of the work and for the safe and efficient execution of the work.

For recording of pertinent work order information to support a culture of reliability and continuous improvement (failure reporting, work method improvements, work activity duration, request for master data changes, lessons learned, etc.)

For close-out / completion of the work in compliance with the Control of Work Standards, including the clean-up of work sites and the returning of unused materials to the storeroom.

To communicate job progress to the MTL to ensure productivity and improve wrench time when there is inefficient planning or a break and opportunities within the schedule.

For delivering safe, quality, and reliable maintenance in alignment with BP values.

Essential education:

Tertiary/vocational education in technical field or other relevant qualifications

Essential experience and requirements

Recognized Instrument and control apprenticeship

Proven years of post-apprenticeship experience working in gas, oil or petrochemical processing plant.

Experience in PLC, turbine and compressor control systems.

Experience in LV and utility system isolations

Experience of field I/O devices, Process Automation and Safety Instrumented Systems

Experience of F&G / Metering / Analytical / Telecom equipment

Experience in rotating equipment protection systems.

Experience in CompEx / Hazardous Area certification / ATEX

Experience in Computerised Maintenance Management systems.

Experience with Control of Work systems, operations integrity, planning and risk assessments.

Capability to engage with vendors and engineers for support and feedback.

Demonstrated ability to successfully fault find and diagnose within discipline.

Willingness to work at heights or in confined space

Ability to work in plant locations that may be remote (on/offshore) or require special transportation requirements (e.g. helicopter, marine vessel, rotational work, etc.)

Why Join our team?

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is a rotational position (across locations)



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

