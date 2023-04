Job summary

The Net Zero Teesside (NZT) and Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) project is a full chain carbon capture and storage (CCS) project that aims to support the United Kingdom’s Net Zero commitments by developing the world’s first zero-carbon industrial hub by 2030 in the North East of England.



The Project will be entering FEED November 2021 and scope includes:

delivery of a new Power, Capture and Compression (PCC) plant

onshore CO2 gathering pipeline network and natural gas pipeline (OSBL scope)

two export pipelines and associated beach crossings, one from Teesside and one from Humberside to an offshore store where the CO2 will be injected via subsea manifold and injection facilities



Given the complex nature of the multiple Contractor scope areas across the various scopes, the project will appoint an Integrated Project Manager Team (IPMT) Contactor. The bp engineering team will work closely with the IPMT in support of the project Delivery.



The Instrument & Control Engineer will form part of the central bp project engineering team and will support to the Lead Instrument & Control Engineer to deliver discipline engineering and verification across all project scopes.



The role will be based in Sunbury and will involve travel primarily to the PCC and OSBL Contractors offices as required.

Key Accountabilities expected from role:



Support Execute RFP technical evaluations and selection for EPC Contracts.

Execute verification plan for the Instrument & Control discipline across all relevant project scopes.

Verification of Execute and EPC Contractor key deliverables in terms of quality and compliance with BoD, PCC Functional Specification and Scope of Work.

Performance management of the EPC Contractors Instrument & Control design delivery.

Input to key Instrumentation & Control decisions, detailed design specifications.

Assist with Main Automation contractor scope verification, and integration of the full chain of operations.

Participate in defining requirements, development and testing of “first of a kind” technologies for carbon capture and storage systems.

Ownership of key technical issues and management of discipline scopes ahead of formal project reviews such as PHSSERs, FSAs.

Use project accepted engineering codes and standards relating to Instrumentation & Control to verify contractor delivery.

Identify and manage risks within the discipline and escalate to Lead Instrument & Control Engineer or Engineering Team Leader as required.







Essential Education:



Degree in relevant Engineering discipline.

Chartered engineer status of a company recognised professional body.





Essential experience and job requirements:



Represented the I&C discipline in risk identification and risk quantification workshops i.e. HAZOPs and LoPA.

In depth technical understanding and use of the Safety Lifecycle for the design, implementation and testing of safety instrumented system.

Represent bp in alarm rationalisation workshops, verify Main Automation Contractor’s delivery of alarm configuration, engineering advanced alarm handling techniques and has deep knowledge of the Alarm Management Lifecycle.

Effective planning, organisation, time management and prioritisation skills.

Experience with identifying and formulating a plan to resolve complex, multi-stakeholder I&C interface challenges.

Works well in teams and cross discipline environment with multiple stakeholders and contractors.

Willingness to learn new skills, adapt to change and able to challenge the norm to ensure engineering value is delivered.





Desirable criteria & qualifications:



Knowledge and use of Power Bi and/or other applications within the Microsoft Power Platform.

Completed company Automation System Digital Security training at “Skilful” level.

Completion of Functional Safety Engineer training course from a reputable provider for e.g. TUV Rheinland or Exida.

Awareness of Major Projects Common Process (MPCP) and previous experience working with Engineering Contractors on major projects in a FEED/EPC environment.





Additional information:

Primarily based in Sunbury with travel to EPC contractor offices in South-east England and Teesside as required.