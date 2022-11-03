Instrument & Controls Engineer

Job summary

Global Hardware Solutions (GHS) advances the drive towards smart standardisation of equipment and systems, supports innovative contracting, works across the business to support production and operations, new energy projects, hydrogen generation, sustainable aviation fuel production etc and manages the relationship with our key suppliers.

The C&I engineer will be part of the Instrument, control, electrical and telecoms squad within GHS and provide technical leadership to existing managed suppliers and help establish relationships and frameworks for new suppliers to meet business needs such as instrumentation for hydrogen and SCADA systems for the wind industry.

The engineer will also lead technical input to new technology assessments, hardware selection for projects and escalation with suppliers where required to support projects or operations.

Key Accountabilities:

Deliver the technical requirements that underpin the agreements with supplier for control and instrumentation including company standard requirements and Functional Design Specifications

Work directly with MACs (Main Automation Contractors) and MIC (Main Instrument Contractors) on implementation of Joint Development Plans and provide technical input to MAC / MIC performance

Support the implementation of the Main Automation Contractor and Main Instrumentation Contractor strategy on projects

Work with projects, operations and suppliers to resolve control and instrument technical and supply issues as required

Provide technical input and look for assurance opportunities in the wind, solar, CCUS and hydrogen parts of the business

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Minimum 6 years discipline experience

Degree in relevant engineering discipline. Chartered Engineer or PE is favourable

Experience in managing C&I packages on projects and attending FATs.

Experience of project ICSS engineering and delivery

Conversant with BP’s Alarm Management and Digital Security Requirements

Knowledge and experience of specifying and commissioning typical instrumentation in the oil and gas industry.

Knowledge of BP’s Engineering Technical Practices.

Familiar with relevant international codes and standards.

Experience of working with Contractors and Suppliers

Delivery focused and able to demonstrate effective project technical management skills.

Desirable Criteria

Experience in working in FEED stages of a Project

Experience of C&I/ICSS engineering and delivery from specification through to start-up

Experience working under a range of Contracting models (reimbursable, lump sum, etc)

Experience of working as part of a remote team with a collaborative approach to delivery

Passion for Excellence in Project Delivery and Continuous Improvement

Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge and ensure engineering value is delivered.

Be self-motivated, delivery focused with a willingness to learn from others and work with minimum direction.

About bp:

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation. Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future.

