Instrument and Control Engineer

Role synopsis:



BP AGT is looking for Instrument and Control Engineers in Azerbaijan. This position requires deep Instrument and Control expertise and judgment in service of the assets, working closely to enable improvements in asset reliability and sustainable reductions in carbon emission across the region.



The I&C Engineer ensures pragmatic solutions are implemented for management of risk, production efficiency improvement, maintenance, defect elimination, and engineering standardization related to instrumented protective systems, process controls and alarms, and in support of safe, reliable and compliant operations.



Key accountabilities:

Ensure pragmatic solutions are identified and implemented to handle risk, production efficiency, defect elimination and standardization, to deliver safe, reliable, and compliant operations.

Accountable for ensuring engineering quality, work processes and design integrity are maintained through handover to Operations.

Develop front end engineering and have input in basis of design reports for brownfield projects in the AGT region

Provide REE expertise to other teams by performing and reviewing complex, or non-routine REE calculations and analyses.

Provide I&C expertise to MoCs. (Relevant support activities involve regulatory compliance, deviations from technical practice/specifications, design reviews, procurement support for complex packages, life cycle operability, Category Management and SQM activities.)

Provides I&C expertise to hazard identification and risk assessment processes. (Relevant hazard identification and risk assessment processes include MoCs, HAZOPs, LOPAs, HAZIDs, Human Factors Analysis, What-Ifs, Vulnerability studies, Bow-ties and Risk Action Plans.)

Provides I&C expertise in performing incident investigations (IRIS) and defect investigations.

Ensure security assessments and risk management controls are conducted for critical vendors, services, solutions and applications that will sustain business operations.

Responsible for monitoring and performance of the management devices in region. Identifies measurement gaps, develops and implements corrective plans

Ensures that the inspection, testing, maintenance and condition monitoring tasks in CMMS and Operator Workbench are aligned with the technical intent of Equipment Strategies.

Develops and updates the technical content of Equipment Strategies based on equipment performance feedback and performs periodic review of CMMS.

Performs reliability analysis for instrument and control equipment using surveillance, maintenance and condition monitoring data, and trends performance metrics

Provides I&C expertise to delivery of regional actions. Leads on resolution of complex, multi-discipline technical issues where the dominant component is instrumentation and control equipment.

Records relevant learnings in shared learning systems, incorporates into local activities and escalates high priority lessons

Design and continuously improve C&A associated layers of protection

Liaison with BP’s Main Automation Contractor

Initiate, review and approve I&C MOC content including Control System Change Requests (CSCR)

Define opportunities for Continuous Improvement, defect elimination, standardization and risk reduction across region