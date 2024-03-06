Instrument and Control Engineer

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis:

Mauritania and Senegal (M&S) is a new Region, and this role offers a great opportunity to work in an emerging world-class hydrocarbon basin in a development that is not only significant for bp, but also for the two countries.

The role will support Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Phase 1, which consists of subsea gas production to an FPSO with a gas flowline being sent to a near-shore hub/terminal hosting a Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) vessel and LNG export terminal facilities.

This role will support M&S GTA phase 1 Production and Operations organisation to deliver the Facility support requirements for the region.

The control and instrumentation subject area provides guidance to support the performance of safe and reliable instrumentation, control and automation systems.

The successful candidate will work with the M&S Region's Instrument, Control, and Electrical Discipline Lead and this role will be responsible for providing discipline-specific deep technical expertise to the M&S Sunbury based M&S Production PDU - to optimise system performance, troubleshooting, turnaround, and managing Automation Systems modifications.

The successful applicant will work with other disciplines, teams, sub-functions, and contractors to systematically resolve problems and apply advanced engineering judgment to assist in setting and implementing engineering improvement and drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on: risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination, and standardisation.

The role is based in Sunbury or Aberdeen with occasional visit to the M&S offshore facilities.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Substantial experience and technical understanding of engineering, maintenance and operation of instrumentation, control, automation and safety systems in energy, oil/gas processing facilities.

Knowledge of governing codes, industry standards, and regulations relevant to instrumentation and control engineering, and experience in the practical application of engineering standards and practices for instrumentation and control systems.

Experience in managing C&I packages on operating facilities. Experience in Alarm Management and Digital Security control and management.

Experience in Emerson Automation Systems (ICSS); Alarm, and control loop continuous improvement.

Delivery-focused and able to demonstrate effective operations technical management skills.

Essential Education:

BSc or BEng or MEng (UK), BSc (US), or international equivalent Degree in Electrical, Electronic, Instrumentation and Control or related engineering discipline.



You will work with:

The successful candidate will work in the Mauritania and Senegal Production - PDU organisation.

M&S region is a new and growing organisation that is building a new production region and operating a major project using a novel concept. The team is made up of Engineers from different disciplines with diverse experience from major project start-ups and operations worldwide.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.