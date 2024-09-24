Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

About the role

bp is looking for an Instrument and Control Engineer to support bp Block 61 Operation. The I&C Engineer will ensure pragmatic solutions are implemented for management of risk, production efficiency, plant reliability, defect elimination and engineering standardization, related to field instrumentation, instrumented protective systems, process control systems, in support of safe, reliable, and compliant operations.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide technical assistance to Operations to help resolve any facility problems, as related to instrumentation, controls, safety system, fire and gas, digital security and measurement.

Ensure pragmatic solutions are implemented for management of risk, production efficiency improvement, maintenance, defect elimination, related to instrumented protective systems, process controls and alarms, and in support of safe, reliable, and compliant operations.

Lead and/or provide technical input into root cause failure analyses (RCFA), analysis of inspection results, and implementation of solutions - including small projects as necessary.

Develops and updates the technical content of Equipment Strategies based on equipment specifications, performance feedback and periodic maintenance history review.

Ensures that the inspection, testing, maintenance, and condition monitoring tasks in the Central Maintenance Management System (SAP) are aligned with the technical intent of Equipment Strategies.

Performs reliability analysis for instrument and control equipment using surveillance, maintenance and condition monitoring data, and trends performance metrics. Identifies gaps, develops, and implements corrective plans.

Carry out Safety Critical Work Deferral assessment using SIL calculator

Perform SIL calculation when required and support the safety life cycle plan for safety instrument functions

Support the alarm management process

Provide I&C input to risk assessments for process safety workshops

Provides I&C expertise to delivery of regional actions. Leads on resolution of complex,

Provides I&C expertise for Management of Change in support of changes taking on site from Operation or site projects

Provides I&C expertise to hazard identification and risk assessment processes.

Provides I&C expertise in performing safety incident investigations (IRIS) and production deferral investigations.

Provides I&C expertise to ensure that cyber security risk controls are in place on regional automation systems and that associated barriers are proactively managed.

Records relevant learnings in shared learning systems, incorporates into local activities and raises high priority lessons.

Essential Experience and job requirements:

Applicant must be an Omani national.

Minimum of 7 years industry experience. Upstream oil/gas, refining and/or petrochemical

Extensive experience with instrumentation and controls in process industry, including design, installation and calibration of pressure, flow, level and temperature sensing, fire and gas, and valve actuation

Ability to read, review, redline and create P&IDs, loop diagrams, datasheets, cause and effect drawings, electrical schematics and wiring diagrams.

Ladder logic and functional block programming experience.

Experience with Integrated Control and Safety Systems Experience is a must. Experience with Yokogawa systems like Prosafe RS, Centum VP, Stardom and Exaquantum packages is considered as advantage

Experience in root cause failure assessments for instrumentation equipment.

Experience in Management of Change principles and processes to successfully deliver improvements and modifications.

Experience in functional safety is essential like (HAZOP/LOPA, SIL verification, Safety Requirements Specifications). Experience in performing SIL calculations is essential. TUV functional safety Engineer certification is considered as advantage

Experience in selection of electrical equipment and systems in hazardous areas. COMPEX certification is considered as advantage

Experience in fire and gas mapping and selection of fire and gas devices

Experience in alarm management

Experience in process control and automation schemes

Technical knowledge about digital security and how to manage cyber security risk on process control

Job is muscat based but frequent visit to site will be required [10% travel to site is expected]

Chartered Engineering is desired



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial Acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment, Site Acceptance Testing, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.