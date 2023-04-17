Instrument and Controls Engineer

Job summary

Role Synopsis

At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050.

To achieve this goal, bp will deliver a large portfolio of H2 projects covering Green, Blue, Energy Hubs and H2 vector export. This portfolio of projects will be delivered from optimize (FEL2) through execute by the P&O Projects H2 & CCUS operating base.

The operating base engineering is led by the Discipline Manager H2 & CCUS with discipline engineers deployed to central teams, front end and project delivery teams via the relevant discipline lead.

This role is a discipline engineer as part of the H2 & CCUS engineering organization and will have the opportunity to be deployed to green, blue, export hubs and vectors. The role can be deployed from early project stages through pre-FEED, FEED and detailed engineering, including right through to site delivery.

The locations for deliver varies from bp main offices to engineering contractors and sites. The range of projects offers flexibility to support a range of competency, prior experience and development.

The discipline engineer role will work with engineering contractors and equipment suppliers to support optimal, safe, reliable and deliverable engineering solutions.

Role may require work at contractors office and visits to refinery sites. This may require an expatriation assignment or commuting arrangement depending on project, stage and contracting strategy.

Key Accountabilities & Responsibilities

The Senior Controls & Instrument Engineer will support the development of the technical scope of project options to ensure selection and progression of safe, competitive and robust projects.

Senior role in leading technical and engineering scope development during front project stages

Lead preparation of core project deliverables, including scopes of work, terms of reference, technical notes and decision papers

Provide technical engineering support and oversight during the detailed and execute project stages

Supports the engineering leadership in compliance with the relevant Project specifications, ETPs and input to the BOD.

Maintains oversight of performance of contractor for discipline scope.

Input to key decisions (C&I and multi discipline), with ownership of all C&I related decisions.

Ensures C&A and I&PS TAs are actively involved in the project and are consulted on technical issues.

Responsible for input to the preparation of C&I procurement packages – specifications, quality assurance, criticality ratings and of non-centralised procurement.

Interface with MAC and automation aspects of MEC and telecoms.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Bachelor degree in Chemical Engineering or equivalent

Experience of overseeing C&I engineering work in a Contractor’s Design Office

Experience working in a discipline leadership role, managing Engineering contractor performance.

Experience of major project with strong design engineering background and good knowledge of project processes

Experience working with Main Automation Contractors through project stages.

Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge and ensure engineering value is delivered

Track record of delivery and able to demonstrate effective project technical management and leadership skills.

Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, Contractors and project leadership.

Understanding and context of the BP GPs and GIS’s for C&I leading to wise deployment (internal candidates)

Experience of operator practices application and importance of such (external candidates)

Demonstrated ability to foster effective teamwork across multiple locations

Desirable Criteria

Qualified as a chartered, registered or professional engineer

Experience as a C&I lead engineer on a large or complex project including a demonstrated ability to integrate engineering across related disciplines and manage contractors

General knowledge of downsteam or similar applciations

Experience of front end stages of capital projects

Experience working on projects across all project stages as a process engineer

Good understanding of regulatory requirements (depending on location)

About bp:

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation. Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future.

