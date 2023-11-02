Instrument and Controls Engineer

Entity:Production & Operations
Responsible for providing Instrumentation & Control expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other subject areas, teams, sub functions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive coordinated, pragmatic solutions passionate about risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.
At bp, we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050. To achieve this goal, bp will deliver a large portfolio of H2 projects covering Green, Blue, Energy Hubs and H2 vector export.
This role is a subject area engineer as part of the H2 & CCUS engineering organization and will have the opportunity to support green and blue projects across the European refineries. Will support the interface and integration of all new Instrument and Control equipment and systems on H2 projects with the existing facilities. Initially, this role will support two Green H2 projects at Castellon (25MW and 175MW), the Green H2 project at Lingen and Blue H2 project at Rotterdam. The role will act as the key interface point between the refineries and the design contractor from pre-FEED through to commissioning.
What would be your responsibility?
What should you bring to this role?
Education and Skills
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Project Management, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment {+ 1 more}
