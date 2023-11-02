Instrument and Controls Engineer

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing Instrumentation & Control expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other subject areas, teams, sub functions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive coordinated, pragmatic solutions passionate about risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

Join our team as Control and Instrumentation Engineer

About the role itself:

At bp, we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050. To achieve this goal, bp will deliver a large portfolio of H2 projects covering Green, Blue, Energy Hubs and H2 vector export.

This role is a subject area engineer as part of the H2 & CCUS engineering organization and will have the opportunity to support green and blue projects across the European refineries. Will support the interface and integration of all new Instrument and Control equipment and systems on H2 projects with the existing facilities. Initially, this role will support two Green H2 projects at Castellon (25MW and 175MW), the Green H2 project at Lingen and Blue H2 project at Rotterdam. The role will act as the key interface point between the refineries and the design contractor from pre-FEED through to commissioning.

What would be your responsibility?

Support the development of the technical scope of Instrument and Control systems to ensure that overall project scope is optimized and integrates seamlessly with existing refinery systems.

Instrument and Control systems includes Integrated Control and Safety System, Fire and Gas Systems, Machinery Protection and Monitoring Systems, Operator Training Simulators, Advanced Process Control, Intelligent Device Management Systems, Alarm Management systems and Automation Networks.

Liaise with refinery teams to acquire technical input into project deliverables.

Liaise with the refinery teams to ensure that new Instrument and Control systems are coordinated into existing refinery Cyber Security systems and processes (e.g. security monitoring, AV and OS updates, back-up and restore processes, incident response procedures etc).

Support the appointed engineering contractors in delivery of their scope from pre-FEED through to commissioning ensuring that design of I&C equipment and systems meet bp requirements.

Review design contractor deliverables.

What should you bring to this role?

Experience as an Control and Instrument engineer (or equivalent) at a refinery or chemical plant.

Experience of modern control and safety systems, automation networks and cyber security at a refinery or chemical plant.

Knowledge of engineering practices and codes and standards

Strong influencing and communication skills with a validated ability to collaborate with a wide range of teams across multiple locations, teams, and other engineering disciplines

Education and Skills

Bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering or equivalent

Proficient English (verbal & writing)

Ability to influence at a senior level locally, regionally, and globally.

At bp, we recognise and support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.