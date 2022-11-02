Job summary

Responsible for providing Instrumentation & Control engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying basic engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

Instrument Engineer

Join us and make a difference by:

Making our production and operations safer and more standardised

Driving quicker reduction of our carbon emissions

Growing cash returns and delivering improved reliability and optimisation

Maximising efficiency through sharing resources

Accelerating the digital transformation of our operating assets

Developing our people faster, leveraging the scale of P&O

In this role You will:

Develop and implement proposals to improve asset availability, reliability, and maintainability.

Provide second-line technical support and expertise.

Prepare, analyse, manage, optimize, and monitor preventive maintenance programs.

Conduct and participate in bad actor elimination studies, Root Cause Failure Analysis (RCFA), incident investigations, audits, benchmark studies, Reliability, Availability, Maintainability (RAM) studies.

Participate in HAZOP, LOPA and SIL studies

Ensure that Safety Instrumented Systems meet the functional safety standards throughout the safety life cycle.

Provide input in Management of Change’s and ensures engineering design and documentation is provided where required.

Introduce and review the Front-End Loading of projects and modifications from an engineering perspective (maintainability, availability and reliability requirements, standardization, and maintenance life cycle costs).

Review and comment on the detailed engineering packages and deviations in projects and modifications.

Technical review of requirements, engineering, and construction documents during project stage Gates.

Contribute to the data integrity of the relevant discipline and asset.

