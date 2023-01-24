Instrumentation, Control & Electrical Engineer (early careers) - bpTT

bpTT is the largest supplier of hydrocarbons, producing over a one BCF of gas daily with over 17 facilities (both onshore and offshore) off the east coast in Trinidad. These natural resources are consumed by the power generation, petrochemical and liquified natural gas plant on the island, bpTT therefore significantly contributes to the GDP of the island. bpTT is a significant part of the global bp portfolio contributing circa 11% of its global production. Being part of one of the largest International Energy Companies means you will be exposed to a wealth of career enhancing technical and non-technical knowledge and resources. As an Early Career IC&E Engineer at bpTT, you will be:
One of the requirements to be eligible for this position at bp Trinidad and Tobago LLC is that you must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on or before your official start date with the company. “Fully vaccinated” means that you have received the full regimen of a WHO approved COVID-19 vaccine and that two weeks have elapsed from your final shot in your chosen vaccine regimen. You will be required to provide evidence of your vaccination status to the company prior to being cleared for hire. Our expectation is that all employees will maintain their status as “fully vaccinated” in line with WHO and Trinidad and Tobago’s Ministry of Health guidance