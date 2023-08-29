Job summary

Grade J Responsible for providing Instrumentation & Control engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to assist in resolving problems and developing engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Instrumentation, Controls & Electrical Engineer (Early Career) – Whiting, IN

The position of Electrical/Instrument Engineer at our Whiting Refinery will involve working with multiple disciplines. The candidate will work in a team environment and engage with operations, maintenance, environmental, safety and engineering personnel to provide technical support for operating units, design and management of projects, and engineering solutions for major unit maintenance events. Specific responsibilities may include work on any of the following:

Electrical Engineer - power equipment design and analysis, switchgear & cable selection, variable frequency drive conversions, power generation and distribution support, lighting design & layout, grounding design, area classification interpretation, heat tracing design

Instrument Engineer - instrumentation design & analysis of flow, pressure, level, temperature instruments, gas detection & analyzer applications, controls and ladder logic design.

Both - emergency shutdown system design and testing, I&E equipment reliability, equipment troubleshooting, root cause failure analysis, use of design codes (API, NEC, etc), financial and business decision making (NPV, IRR, life cycle cost methodology), searching for and implementing new technology, construction support, review of supplier data and quality for engineered equipment, review of capital projects for conformance with refinery specifications, and ownership of engineering documentation for instrumentation & electrical equipment in the refinery.

Assignments may vary, but could include:

Supporting day-to-day maintenance and reliability activities for an operating asset in the refinery

Troubleshooting refinery critical instrumentation and electrical equipment

Developing scope and executing operating unit outage activities

Using analytical methods to develop maintenance strategies for instrumentation and electrical equipment to optimize operational availability

Providing technical recommendations and direction on instrumentation and electrical equipment to front line teams and production personnel

Working with process engineers to optimize and improve unit operations

​ Minimum Requirements

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

bp will not support US immigration sponsorship for full-time/long term employment

Majoring in Electrical Engineering/Technology, Mechanical Engineering/Technology, Chemical Engineering, Controls Engineering, or other closely related discipline

Graduation date between Dec 2023-May 2024 or within last 3 years

This role will be a part of bp’s One Engineering Program. Through this program, early career discipline engineers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed. The One Engineering Program is structured with three key components:

Experience

Opportunity to build technical depth and breadth of experience

Two 18-month assessments, including one field experience

Development

Technical development aligned to discipline roadmaps

Building of interpersonal and enabling skills

Support towards professional accreditation or chartership

Support

Part of the global engineering community and One bp early careers network

Dedicated program team, day-to-day support, mentoring and advice

Technical support network

Located on the Lake Michigan shoreline in northwest Indiana, not only is Whiting the largest refinery in the Midwest — it also makes enormous contributions to the region’s transportation network. The Whiting refinery can process around 440,000 barrels of crude oil every day. Everyday the refinery produces around 10 million gallons of gasoline, 4 million gallons of diesel and 2 million gallons of jet fuel. bp’s Whiting refinery can produce enough gasoline each day to support the average daily travel of more than 7 million cars. With more than 130 years of operations, bp’s Whiting refinery team is looking to the future by making strides to improve the facility’s efficiency and help reduce its emissions.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

