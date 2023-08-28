Grade K Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.
Instrumentation, Controls & Electrical Engineer (Intern) – Whiting, IN
The position of Electrical/Instrument Engineer at our Whiting Refinery will involve working with multiple disciplines. The candidate will work in a team environment and engage with operations, maintenance, environmental, safety and engineering personnel to provide technical support for operating units, design and management of projects, and engineering solutions for major unit maintenance events. Specific responsibilities may include work on any of the following:
Assignments may vary, but could include:
Successful interns will be considered for a full-time role within our One Engineering Program upon earning their degree. The One Engineering Program at bp is a development program for Early career discipline engineers, in which they will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.
At bp, we love our interns! In addition to developing your technical capabilities within your given discipline, we ensure you enjoy your time with us and have a fun summer. Some of the wonderful things you’ll experience as a bp intern are:
Minimum Requirements
bp’s modernized Whiting refinery is the largest in the Midwest and a critical supplier of fuel in the region. It is bp’s largest refinery worldwide, capable of processing around 430,000 barrels of crude oil and producing it into 19 million gallons of refined products every day. The Whiting Refinery supports the average daily travel of more than 7 million cars and produces about 7 percent of all asphalt in the United States.
