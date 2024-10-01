Instrumentation, Controls & Engineering Discipline Lead - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.



What you will deliver People and Business related: Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviours Lead a team of subordinates to ensure excellence in subject area engineering delivery, performance improvement, skills development and mentor Build organizational capability, lead staff development, assess team performance Plan, resource, assess and improve subject area engineering excellence in collaboration with field networks and internal customers serviced by bpTSI Deploy subject area expertise to deliver pragmatic solutions for technical challenges across regions and solutions programmes Create and build collaborator alignment for delivery of subject area programs and services to improve operational performance as measured through safety, production, reliability, cost, and sustainability performance Build an atmosphere of confidence, psychological safety and motivation and an inclusive working environment where everyone can make a difference and give their best in alignment with bp’s “Who we Are” framework Ensure the subject area works as One Team with other fields to maximise value and to ensure operational efficiency Provide technical leadership to existing managed suppliers and help establish relationships and frameworks for new suppliers to meet business needs Subject area Related: Provides ICE expertise to other teams by performing and reviewing complex, or non-routine ICE calculations and analyses Provides ICE expertise to MoCs and to brownfield projects, modifications, hazard identification and risk assessment processes Provides I&C expertise in performing incident investigations (IRIS) and defect investigations along with leading the functional safety programme / region work-scopes Define and deliver the self-verification of owned engineered barriers and performance standards Provides ICE expertise to ensure that cyber security risk controls are in place on all regional automation systems and that associated barriers are proactively handled Responsible for monitoring and performance of the management devices in Programmes/ Regions Identifies fiscal measurement gaps, develops and implements corrective plans Make sure that the inspection, testing, maintenance and condition monitoring tasks in CMMS and Operator Workbench are aligned with the technical intent of Equipment Strategies Develops and updates the technical content of Equipment Strategies based on equipment performance feedback and performs periodic review of CMMS and Operator Workbench effectiveness Performs reliability analysis for instrument, control and electrical equipment using surveillance, maintenance and condition monitoring data, and trends performance metric Ensures that the right suite of Subject area Engineering tools are maintained and available to the Team Assures quality and consistency of surveillance and accurate reporting of excursions Ensure HAZOP and LOPA revalidation programme support Reviews and approves discipline-owned critical document updates including but not limited to P&ID, PFD, Operating Procedures and Cause and Effects Assess, prioritize and support the delivery of the subject area engineering backlog Maintains 6wk, 12wk, 8Q lookahead and prioritises the subject area backlog to support the Squad Leads to deliver against agreed priorities and KPIs Records relevant takeaways in shared learning systems, incorporates into local activities and intensifies high priority lessons Participates to digitalization initiatives by defining the operational needs for the team and actively contribute for the design, development, and implementation of the digital solutions Lead and develop a plan for obsolescence management and provide oversight for implementation Lead and develop a plan for digital security compliance for ICE systems including agreement of SV schedule with Squad Lead Perform oversight on contractor’s day-to-day activities in support of the Programmes / asset operations What you will need to be successful Must have educational qualifications: BSc or BEng or MEng (UK), BSc (US), or international equivalent in Instrument, Automation, Electrical, Electronic or related engineering field Minimum years of relevant experience: 10 Years Total years of experience : 10 Years Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with): Excellent interpersonal skills including the ability to interact efficiently with people at all levels in the field and office Ability to establish strong working relationships across a global community Ability and confidence to engage with and influence senior leadership on technical matters Proven record of accomplishment in delivering results under pressure Fluent in written and oral English communication Conversant with relevant industry standards including Digital Security Requirements, functional safety lifecycle and alarm management Delivery focused and able to demonstrate effective project technical leadership skills Mentoring and Coaching Skills Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job): Experience of leading a remote team with a collaborative approach to delivery A proven track record of accomplishment in risk management and contractor performance management Track record of engaging, influencing and leading across teams and functions to deliver engineering improvements centrally You will work with All operating Production and Refining assets Central ICE Discipline Leads and Teams Travel requirements : Up to 10%





