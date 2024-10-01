Instrumentation, Controls & Engineering Discipline Lead - TSI

Entity:Production & Operations
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
About bp TSI:
bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.
What you will deliver
People and Business related:
Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviours
Lead a team of subordinates to ensure excellence in subject area engineering delivery, performance improvement, skills development and mentor
Build organizational capability, lead staff development, assess team performance
Plan, resource, assess and improve subject area engineering excellence in collaboration with field networks and internal customers serviced by bpTSI
Deploy subject area expertise to deliver pragmatic solutions for technical challenges across regions and solutions programmes
Create and build collaborator alignment for delivery of subject area programs and services to improve operational performance as measured through safety, production, reliability, cost, and sustainability performance
Build an atmosphere of confidence, psychological safety and motivation and an inclusive working environment where everyone can make a difference and give their best in alignment with bp’s “Who we Are” framework
Ensure the subject area works as One Team with other fields to maximise value and to ensure operational efficiency
Provide technical leadership to existing managed suppliers and help establish relationships and frameworks for new suppliers to meet business needs
Subject area Related:
Provides ICE expertise to other teams by performing and reviewing complex, or non-routine ICE calculations and analyses
Provides ICE expertise to MoCs and to brownfield projects, modifications, hazard identification and risk assessment processes
Provides I&C expertise in performing incident investigations (IRIS) and defect investigations along with leading the functional safety programme / region work-scopes
Define and deliver the self-verification of owned engineered barriers and performance standards
Provides ICE expertise to ensure that cyber security risk controls are in place on all regional automation systems and that associated barriers are proactively handled
Responsible for monitoring and performance of the management devices in Programmes/ Regions
Identifies fiscal measurement gaps, develops and implements corrective plans
Make sure that the inspection, testing, maintenance and condition monitoring tasks in CMMS and Operator Workbench are aligned with the technical intent of Equipment Strategies
Develops and updates the technical content of Equipment Strategies based on equipment performance feedback and performs periodic review of CMMS and Operator Workbench effectiveness
Performs reliability analysis for instrument, control and electrical equipment using surveillance, maintenance and condition monitoring data, and trends performance metric
Ensures that the right suite of Subject area Engineering tools are maintained and available to the Team
Assures quality and consistency of surveillance and accurate reporting of excursions
Ensure HAZOP and LOPA revalidation programme support
Reviews and approves discipline-owned critical document updates including but not limited to P&ID, PFD, Operating Procedures and Cause and Effects
Assess, prioritize and support the delivery of the subject area engineering backlog
Maintains 6wk, 12wk, 8Q lookahead and prioritises the subject area backlog to support the Squad Leads to deliver against agreed priorities and KPIs
Records relevant takeaways in shared learning systems, incorporates into local activities and intensifies high priority lessons
Participates to digitalization initiatives by defining the operational needs for the team and actively contribute for the design, development, and implementation of the digital solutions
Lead and develop a plan for obsolescence management and provide oversight for implementation
Lead and develop a plan for digital security compliance for ICE systems including agreement of SV schedule with Squad Lead
Perform oversight on contractor’s day-to-day activities in support of the Programmes / asset operations
What you will need to be successful
Must have educational qualifications:
BSc or BEng or MEng (UK), BSc (US), or international equivalent in Instrument, Automation, Electrical, Electronic or related engineering field
Minimum years of relevant experience: 10 Years
Total years of experience: 10 Years
Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):
Excellent interpersonal skills including the ability to interact efficiently with people at all levels in the field and office
Ability to establish strong working relationships across a global community
Ability and confidence to engage with and influence senior leadership on technical matters
Proven record of accomplishment in delivering results under pressure
Fluent in written and oral English communication
Conversant with relevant industry standards including Digital Security Requirements, functional safety lifecycle and alarm management
Delivery focused and able to demonstrate effective project technical leadership skills
Mentoring and Coaching Skills
Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):
Experience of leading a remote team with a collaborative approach to delivery
A proven track record of accomplishment in risk management and contractor performance management
Track record of engaging, influencing and leading across teams and functions to deliver engineering improvements centrally
You will work with
All operating Production and Refining assets
Central ICE Discipline Leads and Teams
Travel requirements : Up to 10%
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial Acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment, Site Acceptance Testing {+ 1 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.