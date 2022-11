Job summary

bp’s modernized Whiting refinery is the largest in the Midwest and a critical supplier of fuel in the region. It is bp’s largest refinery worldwide, capable of processing around 430,000 barrels of crude oil and producing it into 19 million gallons of refined products every day. The Whiting Refinery supports the average daily travel of more than 7 million cars and produces about 7 percent of all asphalt in the United States.

As an Early Career IC&E Engineer at Whiting, you will be:

Responsible for the safe and efficient execution of I&E engineering and maintenance work within Refining and/or oil & gas production sites.

Working in a multidiscipline team environment in coordination with several resources including maintenance supervisors, engineers, specialists, craftsmen, and contractor personnel in support of daily maintenance activities and site driven improvements.

Learning and applying both Instrumentation Technologies, such as Level, Pressure and Temperature Transmitters and Low, Medium, and High Voltage power system technologies, such as Transformers, Motors, Breakers, etc.

Taking on the role as an Early Career Electrical Engineer in Production & Operations - Refining means being able to continuously execute and improve your performance. Alongside a strong degree in a technical field, such as electrical engineering or a closely related degree, that means having a passion for problem-solving, a sharp eye for detail, and the desire to work with a diverse team.

This role will be a part of bp’s One Engineering Program. Through this program, early career discipline engineers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed. The One Engineering Program is structured with three key components:

Experience

Opportunity to build technical depth and breadth of experience

Two 18-month assessments, including one field experience

Development

Technical development aligned to discipline roadmaps

Building of interpersonal and enabling skills

Support towards professional accreditation or chartership

Support

Part of the global engineering community and One bp early careers network

Dedicated program team, day-to-day support, mentoring and advice

Technical support network

Minimum Requirements