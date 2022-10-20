Instrumentation, Controls and Electrical Engineer (Intern)-Whiting, IN

Job summary

bp’s modernized Whiting refinery is the largest in the Midwest and a critical supplier of fuel in the region. It is bp’s largest refinery worldwide, capable of processing around 430,000 barrels of crude oil and producing it into 19 million gallons of refined products every day. The Whiting Refinery supports the average daily travel of more than 7 million cars and produces about 7 percent of all asphalt in the United States.



The position of Electrical/Instrument Engineer at our Whiting Refinery will involve working with multiple disciplines. The candidate will work in a team environment and interact with operations, maintenance, environmental & safety and engineering personnel to provide technical support for operating units, design and project management of projects, and engineering solutions for major unit maintenance events. Specific responsibilities may include:

Power Engineer - power equipment design and analysis, switchgear & cable selection, variable frequency drive conversions, power generation and distribution support, lighting design & layout, grounding design, area classification interpretation, heat tracing design

Instrument Engineer - instrumentation design & analysis of flow, pressure, level, temperature devices, gas detection & analyzer applications, controls and ladder logic design.

Both - emergency shutdown system design and testing, I&E equipment reliability, equipment troubleshooting, root cause failure analysis, use of design codes (NEC, etc), financial and business decision making (NPV, IRR, life cycle cost methodology), searching for and implementing new technology, construction support, review of supplier data and quality for engineered equipment, review of capital projects for conformance with refinery specifications, and ownership of engineering documentation for instrumentation & electrical equipment in the refinery.

Assignments could include:

Supporting day-to-day maintenance and reliability activities for an operating complex in the refinery

Troubleshooting refinery production critical problems on instrumentation and electrical equipment

Developing scope and executing operating unit outage activities

Using analytical methods to develop maintenance strategies for instrumentation and electrical equipment to optimize operational availability

Providing technical recommendations and direction on instrumentation and electrical equipment to front line teams and production personnel

Working with process engineers to optimize and improve unit operations

Successful interns will be considered for a full-time role within our One Engineering Program upon earning their degree. The One Engineering Program at bp is a development program for Early career discipline engineers, in which they will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.

At bp, we love our interns! In addition to developing your technical capabilities within your given discipline, we ensure you enjoy your time with us and have a fun summer. Some of the wonderful things you’ll experience as a bp intern are:

12-week internship

Competitive pay

Retirement savings opportunities

bp provided corporate housing with furnished apartments

Relocation assistance (if eligible)

Social events, lunch & learns and community service opportunities

“Chat with a Leader” sessions

Projects centered on meaningful work and true business impacts

​Minimum Requirements

Pursuing Bachelors Degree

GPA of 3.2 or higher

bp will not support US immigration sponsorship for internships or full-time employment

Preferred Requirements