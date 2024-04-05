Instrumentation & Electrical (I&E) Team Lead

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

The Eagle Ford is looking for an individual who will help us progress into the future by leading an elite team of automation professionals to modernize well site facilities, eliminate repeat failures, enhance production, and beat safety, production, and cost targets. You will lead the instrumentation and electrical (I&E) team executing both daily corrective actions and brownfield projects including facility refurbishment, pumping unit installations, compressor installations, facility overhauls, and other large\small OPEX projects. You will provide a strong, pragmatic voice to execute corrective actions on well site facilities, upgrade well site facilities, eliminate repeat failures, improve operating efficiency, minimize LOE, improve process safety performance, and lower greenhouse gas emissions. Your I&E team will collaborate closely with the engineering team to identify and design these upgrades and improvements. Your team will lead field execution on both corrective actions and projects while delivering high quality work on time and at the most cost-efficient price. You will optimize current work processes, train employees and third-party contractors, and ensure field work is performed safely, efficiently, and consistently.

Key Accountabilities:

The I&E TL role is demanding and challenging and therefore requires an individual who has well developed interpersonal skills, is self-motivated, enables and drives team development, and is capable of working within a broader team to deliver continuous improvement to the operations team.

Responsible for development of safety culture of I&E Team by personal behaviors, standards, verifications, and coaching

Use a data-driven approach to optimize, modify, and deliver on Safety, Production, and Costs priorities across the business. Use data to look for trends, explain causes, and consider solutions to issues.

Actively seek creative solutions & best practices from multiple sources - internal and external - and apply learnings to our business.

Ensure delivery of the automation component of the asset business plan

Provide day to day leadership to field and facility automation activities

Ensure compliance with Integrity Management Policy and requirements

Implement field upgrades identified through incident investigations

Serve as a member of the Extended Operations Leadership Team and assume on-call responsibilities, as required

Monitor and ensure competency of I&E Team

Prioritize & plan projects implementation to maximize benefit to the operation

Manage procurement and delivery of tools, spares, and materials for effective implementation of projects.

Actively seek and share work practices to improve performance of the team and business

Deliver business objectives in alignment with BPX policies, procedures, and expectations (CoW, OMS, IM, SPCC, WMS, EMS)

Essential experience and job requirements:

10+ years’ experience related to automation activities in upstream onshore oil and gas

Authentically own and actively participate in enabling Safety & Environmental performance

Demonstrated success in leading organizations

Demonstrated ability to problem solve

Ability to learn from new ideas and apply solutions to add value.

Overcome obstacles with an intense desire to succeed.

Make value-based decisions involving measured risk to deliver business objectives.

Take responsibility and ownership of business performance.

Share knowledge and work together for the good of the business.

Keep commitments, listen to others, and authentically support change.

Drive transformation through a focus on effectiveness, improvement, and development

Responsibilities:

Effectively follow all qualified unit and company rules, guidelines, and health, safety, security and environmental (HSSE) practices and procedures.

Possesses knowledge of construction and maintenance management principals and planning process. Participate in task base risk assessments and provide mechanical technical input where necessary.

Respond to equipment breakdowns and participate in incident investigations to determine root cause.

Delivers and implements relevant policies in the Operating Management System (OMS).

Respond to emergency needs in the facility

Complies with BP’s Code of Conduct and models BP’s Values & Behaviors

Contributes to development of Operations strategies within area of responsibility and deploys the global strategy in line with priorities through accountability for a team, developing and delivering appropriate plans and monitoring budgets in line with the agreed activity sets.

Drives risk identification and management of operational process safety risks, ensuring actions are in place to mitigate these risks and taking accountability for escalation as per the defined processes.

Provides management to direct reports, driving the appropriate behaviors to achieve success, including a continuous improvement culture. · In line with continuous conversations, have regular transparent and constructive dialogue with team members to support performance and career development.

Ensures personal and team compliance with BP's Code of Conduct and demonstrates strong leadership through BP's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviors

Supports the optimization of operations, ensuring compliance with safe operations, system procedures and requirements, contractual obligations (if applicable) and business unit objectives.

Monitors the agreed upon key performance indicators and prepares operating reports to track operating performance and compare to plan/guarantees, taking appropriate action to close deviations from target.

Notifies management and/or stakeholders of abnormal conditions, supporting root cause failure analysis and development of solution

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? 136,000 - $185,000.

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



