Instrumentation & Electrical Team Lead

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

We are seeking a highly motivated, adaptable individual with a growth mindset who enjoys a dynamic, hands on, field-based work environment. The successful candidate will be responsible for working in the Permian business unit to drive performance with respect to safety, environmental, cost, and cycle time with supervisory accountability. The I&E Team Lead will have accountability for maintaining Process Control Instrumentation, Medium & High Voltage Electrical, and Automation Systems for the Permian Business Unit. The I&E Team Lead will work with central teams as well as other business units to optimize existing systems and programs to improve reliability and to enhance capabilities. As a member of the Permian Leadership Team, they will need to interface effectively with management, engineering, and operations team to plan, prioritize, and execute field-wide corrective maintenance and project delivery activities aligned with safety and business performance objectives.



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Accountable for all Instrumentation, Electrical, and Automation project execution and corrective activities in support of Permian Operations, inclusive of HSE and Cost performance.

Manage and execute on work management processes and prioritization of all maintenance activities. Ensure constant communication with Mechanical crafts, Operations, and all applicable 3rd party resources to manage execution cycle time, quality assurance, and effective pre-startup safety reviews to meet the daily needs of field operations holistically.

Deliver the safety critical testing program, from ensuring all devices are accurately captured and overseeing the implementation of our testing protocol with consistent self-verification.

Responsible for all I&E/A work in the field, safely delivering break in work and large-scale projects such as surface artificial lift conversions, electric compressor / air compressor installations, SWD pump upgrades, facility retrofits, with direct field staff supervisory responsibility.

Embed a culture of operating discipline, safety leadership principles, and quality assurance.

Work with the Permian Development team to ensure facility handover maintenance implications are delivered sustainably to operations organization.

Provide oversight and ownership of material stocking strategy, inventory management, and material receipts to ensure critical spare availability to support facility uptime and minimize downtime cycle turnover.

Effectively manage field execution and alignment with Management of Change (MOC) policy.

Participate in investigations and integrate lessons learned into all maintenance activities.

Engage with functional support teams to progress continuous improvement opportunities associated with the work management process, materials management, etc.

Deliver business objectives in alignment with BP Policies and Procedures (CoW, OMS, WMS).

Share knowledge with co-workers and strive to meet personal and company business goals and objectives.

Provide positive leadership while being a team player, and share lessons learned across disciplines and between business functions.

Participate in BP technical networks and communities of practice, maintaining a strong awareness of technical learnings and developing links with technicians, specialists, and engineers from a range of disciplines.

Follow BP's Engineering Principles, comply with BP's Code of Conduct, and model BP's Values & Behaviors.

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

Associates degree in applicable degree /craft

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE:

10 years minimum experience in oil and gas or similar industry

Extensive field experience with focus on technician leadership

Track record of success in a dynamic work environment

Embraces change and fosters innovation while maintaining rigorous processes

Experience leading virtual teams using collaborative tools and outcome focused KPIs.

DESIRABLE CRITERIA:

In addition to the essential criteria & qualifications the successful candidate is likely to be able to demonstrate:

Motivated, self-starter enthusiastic about affecting change to drive upstream innovation

Ability to collaborate and build alignment with individuals and within multi-discipline teams.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $$136,000 - $170,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.