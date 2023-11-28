Instrumentation & Electrical Team Lead

Entity:Production & Operations
We are seeking a highly motivated, adaptable individual with a growth mindset who enjoys a dynamic, hands on, field-based work environment. The successful candidate will be responsible for working in the Permian business unit to drive performance with respect to safety, environmental, cost, and cycle time with supervisory accountability. The I&E Team Lead will have accountability for maintaining Process Control Instrumentation, Medium & High Voltage Electrical, and Automation Systems for the Permian Business Unit. The I&E Team Lead will work with central teams as well as other business units to optimize existing systems and programs to improve reliability and to enhance capabilities. As a member of the Permian Leadership Team, they will need to interface effectively with management, engineering, and operations team to plan, prioritize, and execute field-wide corrective maintenance and project delivery activities aligned with safety and business performance objectives.
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $$136,000 - $170,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general
