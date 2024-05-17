Instrumentation & Electrical Technician

This role is not eligible for relocation

Key Responsibilities

You can perform preventative maintenance as driven by the work management system and provide quality detail and feedback to work completed and discovered. You can plan work, coordinate with and oversee contractors. You have a good understanding of operational instrumentation and electrical safety concepts and techniques. You enjoy diagnosing equipment breakdowns and participating in Root Cause Failure Analysis investigations while monitoring, maintaining, and repairing automation, instrumentation, and electrical system. Equipment includes gas & oil treating and water injection facilities including large electric-driven compressors, heater treaters and stabilizers, TEG dehydration units, water injection pumps, separation, LACT skids, and product tankage. Additional responsibilities below:

Monitor, maintain, and repair automation, instrumentation, and electrical system

Capable of performing manlift operations.

Respond to equipment breakdowns and participate in RCFA investigations to determine root cause.

Perform preventative maintenance as driven by the work management system and provide quality detail and feedback to work completed and discovered.

Perform corrective maintenance using higher order skills including; trouble shooting, analysis, problem solving, critical thinking, diagnostic and reasoning ability.

Provide BPX oversite of contractor work, ensuring compliance with BPX and regulatory requirements.

Work with engineering to evaluate maintenance program performance and pursue predictive maintenance analytics.

Seek knowledge in and encourage the use of new technology to further optimize facilities’ availability and reliability.

Monitor, maintain, and repair systems for a gas & oil treating and water injection facilities including large electric-driven compressors, heater treaters and stabilizers, TEG dehydration units, water injection pumps, separation, LACT skids, and product tankage.



Essential Education and Experience

5 years experience in oil and gas or related industry

High Voltage/lineman/substation experience

Preference for someone who certified, licensed, or has completed an apprentice program or equivalent. Minimum high school diploma or equivalent

Experience with work management systems (SAP, Maximo, or similar)

Proficiency with mechanical equipment and automation/instrumentation systems

Ideal candidates will have completed schooling in Industrial Instrumentation, have a relevant associate’s degree, or have extensive experience with maintenance and operations in automation, instrumentation, and electrical systems.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $75,000 - $125,000.

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



