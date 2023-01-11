Instrumentation, Electrical, and Analyzer Technician

Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable and affordable energy. A career in production & operations is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll create a more efficient business that makes the best possible use of all its resources as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering progressive projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways within the operational heart of bp.



Would you like to take your career to new heights?



The Whiting Refinery is currently looking for an Instrument or Electrical or Analyzer Technicians.

The Instrument Technician disassembles, reassembles, calibrates, repairs, and troubleshoots process control instrumentation, valves etc. using schematics and drawings to support safe, environmentally compliant, reliable, and optimum plant operations.



The Electrical Technician maintains and repairs electrical equipment and electrical distribution systems using schematics and electrical drawings to support safe, environmentally compliant, reliable, and optimum plant operations.



The Analyzer Technician maintains and repairs analyzers using schematics and drawings to support safe, environmentally compliant, reliable, and optimum plant operations.



As a member of the I&E team, this position reports to Instrument & Electrical Superintendent.

Electrical:

Troubleshoot and read schematics of motor control circuits and diagrams

Proper termination and testing of control, isolation, and power transformers

Correct testing, installation and troubleshooting of electrical grounding systems

Racking in/out of 5KV switchgear and below, and general troubleshooting techniques

Safe use of special high-voltage PPE, i.e., flash suit, lineman's gloves, hot sticks, etc.

Experience with VFD's and basic on-screen diagnostics

Instrumentation:

Experience with and knowledge of pressure, level, flow and temperature transmitters and elements, control valves, transducers, actuators, and petitioners, pneumatic and electronic control loops

Analyzers:

Experience with and knowledge of electrical and electronic circuit board level components, sample conditioning systems, O2, H2, gravitometers, pH, moisture, and Gas Chromatography, analyzers and CEMs (Continuous Emission Monitoring) analyzer equipment

About You:



The successful candidate must have Electrical Engineering Technology (EET), Associate degree from an accredited school, 2 years experience in areas listed below, and/or is a craftsman/journeyman level Instrument/Analyzer/Electrician with four years of industrial experience who meets the following qualifications:

Familiar with requirements and application of National Electrical Code (NEC)

Must be able to read and understand loop, one-line, schematic, wiring, and P&ID drawings

Safe use of voltmeters and ammeters In addition, must meet at least one of the following blocks of qualifications (Electrical, Instrumentation, or Analyzers).

