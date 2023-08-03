Job summary

The BP Cherry Point is currently seeking an Instrumentation Engineer to serve as a member of the Cherry Point Instrument and Electrical Engineering Team that supports the delivery of cost-effective, safe, environmentally sound, and reliable unit operations. In this role you will utilize leading edge technologies in the monitoring, evaluation, maintenance, repair, selection, and upgrading of instrumentation and instrument standards to maximize unit availability and performance. The Instrument Engineer will work with other engineering, maintenance, and operations personnel, as well as industry experts, in both project and day-to-day support roles. The Instrument Engineers function in a variety of roles within the Cherry Point Business Unit and within the Engineering Team including: Technical Support, Trouble-Shooting, Instrument Design, Reliability Engineering, Maintenance Engineering, Project Engineering, and Special Projects. In this role you will be subject to emergency call out as well as Turnaround work schedules. This job description is intended to provide an overview of the position and does not include all the tasks that might be required to provide support for your area job requirements.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Provide technical support for maintenance activities to unit operations and the instrument shop

Assists in the planning and execution of turnaround instrumentation activities

Provide technical review on Instrument equipment for large non routine and capital projects

Work within multi-discipline team to identify and managing instrumentation reliability improvement opportunities

Identify and support the development, execution, and implementation of projects in support of the Site and Business Unit strategic objectives

Develop, review, and make recommendation for Instrument Site Technical Practices (STP).

Technically evaluate requests for exceptions to STPs and Industry standards.

Provide engineering for small projects and repairs using BP and 3rd party resources

Ensures that the appropriate level of troubleshooting, failure analysis, and technical solutions are employed.

Identify and define improvements and directs/executes the improvement projects in their area of expertise.

Education:

Required: Bachelor Degree in Electrical, Chemical, Mechanical Engineering or other Technical Engineering Discipline or 6 years of related technical expertise.

Experience:

Required:

Minimum 3 years in Instrument Engineering or related experience in a chemical plant, refinery, or equivalent environment with an engineering degree

Minimum 6 years in Instrument Engineering or related experience in a chemical plant, refinery, or equivalent environment without an engineering degree.

Experience supporting maintenance, reliability, process, or project engineering.

Engineering skills in troubleshooting/specifying instruments, DCS, PLC and/or SIS equipment, associated with process equipment i.e. pumps, heat exchangers, vessels, compressors, piping.

Preferred:

Oil and Gas Experience

Experience with DCS, PLC and SIS hardware and software.

Other Criteria:

Required: Successful candidate must have a TWIC card on their first day of employment. More information can be found on the TSA website: https://twicprogram.tsa.dhs.gov/TWICWebApp/

How much do we pay (Base)? $87,000 - $135,000

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.