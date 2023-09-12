Job summary

The Instrumentation Engineer is responsible for the safe and efficient execution of Instrument engineering and maintenance technical support within the refinery. This is accomplished through delivery of high-quality engineering deliverables and through the coordination of several resources including maintenance supervisors, engineers, specialists, craftspeople, contractor personnel and required materials in support of daily maintenance activities and refinery driven improvements. The Instrumentation Engineer is responsible for developing short-, medium and long-range plans for instrumentation equipment and systems that support the HSSE, availability, and financial goals of the refinery. They accomplish through development and execution of preventative maintenance, predictive maintenance, reactive maintenance support, and equipment & system upgrades. The Instrument Engineer will be assigned a role supporting the instrumentation field at the refinery based upon the skills of the engineer and needs of the technical department.

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Responsible for technical integrity of instrumentation equipment at the refinery including control valves and process (level, pressure, temperature) and other similar Instrument systems.

Directs critical activities requiring instrument knowledge and expertise.

Provides daily technical support to multi-discipline, multi-functional asset team including I&E technicians, I&E supervisors, process engineering, process control, operations, and process safety functional groups.

Assists in planning and execution of turnaround instrument and control activities.

Provides technical recommendations in determining priority and scope of equipment repairs.

Analyzes equipment supervising data and develops appropriate response to reliability issues.

Participates/Leads root-cause-analysis failure investigations for instrument and control related incidents.

Participates in Layer of Protection Analysis and Hazard and Operability Study evaluations and drives implementation of resulting actions in the instrumentation discipline.

Reviews engineering projects and improvements to ensure compliance with refinery standards, regulatory codes, and other applicable industry standards.

Completes engineering design and documentation for small refinery improvement and modification projects.

Develops and leads reliability projects for refinery Instrument equipment and systems.

Prepares engineering datasheets, drawing, documents, and material/equipment specifications.

Reviews supplier data and witness shop tests and writes material requisitions.

Advises the efforts of design engineering and construction contractors.

Maintains the facility Instrument data sheets and jointly maintains the P&ID’s with process engineering.



Bachelor's Degree in Electrical, Chemical or Mechanical Engineering from an accredited institution.



5 years of Refining, Chemical (or similar industry) experience in an engineering or technical leadership role.



Computer proficiency in standard desktop software

Knowledge of industry codes, guidelines, and regulatory standards to include NEC, ISA, NFPA, and API

Ability to read, understand, and update refinery drawings such as P&ID, loop drawings, equipment datasheets, electrical one-lines, schematics, wiring drawings, etc.

Experience with instrumentation equipment design, specification, installation, troubleshooting, repair, and maintenance

Technical knowledge of instrument and control system engineering calculations, construction methods, and materials.

Experience with various types of control valves

Experience with distributed control systems, instrumentation, and controls.



Experience with safety instrumented systems and cause-and-effect diagrams. .

Experience with Safety Instrumented Systems and knowledgeable in cause-and-effect diagrams

Experience with Layer of Protection Analysis methodology preferred.

Experience with instrument and control equipment design, specification, installation, repair & maintenance

Experience with valve diagnostics software preferred.

Experience with PLC and distributed control systems.

Emerson Asset Management System software experience preferred.

Smart Plant Instrumentation experience preferred.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



