Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Instrumentation Engineer is responsible for the safe and efficient execution of instrumentation engineering and maintenance work within the refinery. This is accomplished through the coordination of several resources including maintenance supervisors, engineers, specialists, craftsmen, contractor personnel and required materials in support of daily maintenance activities and refinery driven improvements.The Instrumentation Engineer is responsible for developing short, medium and long range plans for process instrumentation equipment and systems that support the HSSE, availability and financial goals of the refinery. This is accomplished through development and execution of preventative maintenance, predictive maintenance, reactive maintenance support, and equipment & system upgrades.



Job Description:

Undertakes responsibility for discipline management of technical integrity.

Directs critical activities requiring instrument knowledge and expertise.

Provides daily technical support to multi-discipline, multi-functional asset team including I&E technicians, I&E supervisors, process engineering, process control, operations, and process safety functional groups.

Provides technical support on instrumentation application to process engineering, process control, operations, and process safety functional groups.

Participates/Leads root-cause-analysis failure investigations for instrument and control related incidents.

Assists in planning and execution of turnaround instrument and control activities.

Provides technical recommendations in determining priority and scope of equipment repairs.

Analyzes equipment supervising data and develops appropriate response to reliability issues.

Generates and maintains instrumentation key performance indicators

Reviews engineering projects and improvements to ensure compliance with refinery standards, national electric codes and other applicable industry standards.

Participates in Layer of Protection Analysis and Hazard and Operability Study evaluations and drives implementation of resulting actions in the instrumentation area.

Completes engineering design and documentation for small refinery improvement and modification projects.

Assists in developing and maintaining plant instrumentation and control engineering and safety standards.

Develops and leads reliability projects for refinery Instrument equipment and systems.

Prepares engineering datasheets, drawing, documents, and material/equipment specifications.

Reviews supplier data and witness shop tests and writes material requisitions.

Advises the efforts of design engineering and construction contractors.

Maintains the facility Instrument data sheets and jointly maintains the P&ID’s with process engineering.



Education:

Bachelor's Degree in Electrical, Chemical or Mechanical Engineering from an accredited institution.



Experience:

3+ years of refining (or similar industry) experience.

3+ years working in an end-user/owner role in the refining (or similar) industry.

Required Skills:

Computer proficiency in standard desktop software.

Knowledge of industry codes, guidelines and regulatory standards to include NEC, ISA, NFPA, and API.

Experience with distributed control systems, instrumentation and controls and basic analyzers

Experience with Safety Instrumented Systems and knowledgeable in cause-and-effect diagrams

Experience with instrument and control equipment design, specification, installation, repair & maintenance

Experience with various types of control valves

Technical knowledge of instrument and control system engineering calculations, construction methods, and materials.

Experience with PLC and distributed control systems.

Preferred Skills:

Experience with Layer of Protection Analysis methodology preferred.

Experience with valve diagnostics software preferred.

Emerson Asset Management System software experience preferred.

Smart Plant Instrumentation experience preferred.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the culture of giving back to our environment are highly valued

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks

• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

• Life and health insurance, medical care package

• And many other benefits.

Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineering experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.