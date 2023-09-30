Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Instrumentation Engineer

Instrumentation Engineer

Instrumentation Engineer

  • Location United States of America - Indiana - Whiting, United States of America - Illinois - Chicago
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation internationally
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ069490
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations


Job Family Group:

Engineering Group


Job Summary:

Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Instrumentation Engineer is responsible for the safe and efficient execution of instrumentation engineering and maintenance work within the refinery. This is accomplished through the coordination of several resources including maintenance supervisors, engineers, specialists, craftsmen, contractor personnel and required materials in support of daily maintenance activities and refinery driven improvements.

The Instrumentation Engineer is responsible for developing short, medium and long range plans for process instrumentation equipment and systems that support the HSSE, availability and financial goals of the refinery. This is accomplished through development and execution of preventative maintenance, predictive maintenance, reactive maintenance support, and equipment & system upgrades.


Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

  • Undertakes responsibility for discipline management of technical integrity.
  • Directs critical activities requiring instrument knowledge and expertise.
  • Provides daily technical support to multi-discipline, multi-functional asset team including I&E technicians, I&E supervisors, process engineering, process control, operations, and process safety functional groups.
  • Provides technical support on instrumentation application to process engineering, process control, operations, and process safety functional groups.
  • Participates/Leads root-cause-analysis failure investigations for instrument and control related incidents.
  • Assists in planning and execution of turnaround instrument and control activities.
  • Provides technical recommendations in determining priority and scope of equipment repairs.
  • Analyzes equipment supervising data and develops appropriate response to reliability issues.
  • Generates and maintains instrumentation key performance indicators
  • Reviews engineering projects and improvements to ensure compliance with refinery standards, national electric codes and other applicable industry standards.
  • Participates in Layer of Protection Analysis and Hazard and Operability Study evaluations and drives implementation of resulting actions in the instrumentation area.
  • Completes engineering design and documentation for small refinery improvement and modification projects.
  • Assists in developing and maintaining plant instrumentation and control engineering and safety standards.
  • Develops and leads reliability projects for refinery Instrument equipment and systems.
  • Prepares engineering datasheets, drawing, documents, and material/equipment specifications.
  • Reviews supplier data and witness shop tests and writes material requisitions.
  • Advises the efforts of design engineering and construction contractors.
  • Maintains the facility Instrument data sheets and jointly maintains the P&ID’s with process engineering.
     

Education:

  • Bachelor's Degree in Electrical, Chemical or Mechanical Engineering from an accredited institution.
     

Experience:

  • 3+ years of refining (or similar industry) experience.
  • 3+ years working in an end-user/owner role in the refining (or similar) industry.

Required Skills:

  • Computer proficiency in standard desktop software.
  • Knowledge of industry codes, guidelines and regulatory standards to include NEC, ISA, NFPA, and API.
  • Experience with distributed control systems, instrumentation and controls and basic analyzers
  • Experience with Safety Instrumented Systems and knowledgeable in cause-and-effect diagrams
  • Experience with instrument and control equipment design, specification, installation, repair & maintenance
  • Experience with various types of control valves
  • Technical knowledge of instrument and control system engineering calculations, construction methods, and materials.
  • Experience with PLC and distributed control systems.

Preferred Skills:

  • Experience with Layer of Protection Analysis methodology preferred.
  • Experience with valve diagnostics software preferred.
  • Emerson Asset Management System software experience preferred.
  • Smart Plant Instrumentation experience preferred.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the culture of giving back to our environment are highly valued

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks

• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

• Life and health insurance, medical care package

• And many other benefits.

Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineering experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation internationally


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Project Management, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment {+ 1 more}


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp