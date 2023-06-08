Job summary

The Instrumentation Reliability Engineer (RE) serves as the primary point of contact for Instrumentation reliability strategy, instrumentation performance, long-term engineering evaluations with the primary goal of ensuring unit availability and optimizing life cycle costs. This role will collaborate with the maintenance, operations, and process teams for long-term instrumentation integrity and reliability issues! The Instrumentation RE will also collaborate with the area Instrumentation engineer and Instrumentation Subject Matter Expert/Technical Authority to gain inputs into the long-term reliability plan and to incorporate key reliability objectives into routine maintenance work. The Instrumentation RE will work with the I&E Engineering Team and the Reliability Team to solve complex reliability issues and contribute to overall efficiency, with the engineers and SME’s.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Uses various reliability tools in support of continuous improvement including leading or supporting key activities of the Instrumentation reliability program.

Responsible for maintaining a unit availability perspective and an Instrumentation reliability strategy. This includes documenting problematic equipment and providing input into the maintenance, operations, and turnaround strategies.

Responsible for analyzing data and providing input and context to operational and maintenance activities.

Responsible for conducting a comprehensive analysis to identify the potential failure modes of critical instrumentation components and systems.

Support the overall life cycle cost of site Instrumentation to meet business strategies by providing feedback to the following items.

Serves to flag and advise the production team regarding risks related to equipment reliability, unit availability and instrumentation integrity.

Provides reliability focused oversight for engineering team.

Assists yearly budgets based upon knowledge of the inspection, unit reliability plans, and the PM requirements.

Provides “Area Influence” (ownership and direction) related to engineering for cycle turnaround activities.

Identifies reliability/availability improvement type projects and develops initial justification, incentives, and business value to support the funding request.

Recommendations to large (capital or expense funded) projects.



Education:

Bachelor's Degree in Electrical or Chemical Engineering from an accredited institution.



Experience:

8 years of refining, power, or similar industry experience in an engineering or technical leadership role.



Required Skills:

Computer proficiency in standard desktop software

Knowledge of industry codes, guidelines and regulatory standards to include NEC, ISA, NFPA, and API

Ability to read, understand, and update refinery drawings such as loop diagrams, equipment datasheets, cause and effect diagrams, wiring drawings, etc.

Experience with instrumentation, controls, and basic analyzers

Experience with instrument and control equipment design, specification, installation, repair & maintenance

Technical knowledge of instrument and control system engineering calculations, construction methods, and materials.

Experience in conducting Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (FMEA) and Fault Tree Analysis (FTA)

Experience in Leading Root Cause Analysis (RCA) and Reliability Centered Maintenance (RCM) programs.



Preferred Skills:

Experience with asset management software platforms

Experience with Safety Instrumented Systems and knowledgeable in cause-and-effect diagrams

Experience with Layer of Protection Analysis methodology

Experience with valve diagnostics software

Experience with PLC and distributed control systems.

Emerson Asset Management System software experience

Smart Plant Instrumentation experience

Experience with various types of control valves.



Certifications / Licenses:

PE License (Preferred but not required)

Certified Reliability Engineer (Preferred, but not required)

Certified Maintenance and Reliability Professional (Preferred, but not required).



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Project Management, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.