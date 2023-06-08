The Instrumentation Reliability Engineer (RE) serves as the primary point of contact for Instrumentation reliability strategy, instrumentation performance, long-term engineering evaluations with the primary goal of ensuring unit availability and optimizing life cycle costs. This role will collaborate with the maintenance, operations, and process teams for long-term instrumentation integrity and reliability issues! The Instrumentation RE will also collaborate with the area Instrumentation engineer and Instrumentation Subject Matter Expert/Technical Authority to gain inputs into the long-term reliability plan and to incorporate key reliability objectives into routine maintenance work. The Instrumentation RE will work with the I&E Engineering Team and the Reliability Team to solve complex reliability issues and contribute to overall efficiency, with the engineers and SME’s.
No travel is expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Project Management, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment {+ 1 more}
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.