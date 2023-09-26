This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Grade KResponsible for carrying out planned or unplanned maintenance and repair activities on a wide range of electronic equipment, process control, and/or safety systems.



Job Description:

Wij zijn een internationale energie organisatie. Wij hebben 75000 medewerkers in 80 landen, die werken om elke dag licht, warmte en mobiliteit te leveren voor millioenen mensen in de wereld. Onze missie en ambitie is om energie opnieuw uit te vinden en een net zero bedrijf te worden. Wil jij zoals ons in deze uitdagende tijd een duurzaam verschil te maken? Kom bij ons aan de slag en maak het verschil als:

Instrumentation Technician

De Instrumentation Technician is verantwoordelijk voor het zelfstandig uitvoeren van zowel preventief als correctief onderhoud aan instrumentatie equipment. Verder maak jij het verschil door: het veilig uitvoeren van onderhoud en reparaties en het voorkomen van storingen waardoor de Assets veilig en optimaal kunnen produceren.

Wat ga jij doen:

Analyseren, repareren van storingen en zorgdragen voor de afhandeling van uitgevoerde werkzaamheden;

Communiceren met operations ivm de werkzaamheden;

Zorg dragen voor de werkvergunningen en benodigde apparatuur;

Dagelijkse (preventieve) werkzaamheden volgens planning uitvoeren;

Advies geven en verbetervoorstellen doen voor het onderhoud van onze installaties;

Begeleiden / ondersteunen collega-technicians en huis-contractors;

Werkzaamheden coördineren van verschillende contractors bij projecten en Turnarounds;

Borgen dat alle werkzaamheden worden uitgevoerd volgens veiligheids- en milieunormen;

Deelnemen aan raffinaderij call-out systeem en treedt zelfstandig op bij call-outs.

Wat breng jij mee:

MBO diploma (niveau 3 of 4) richting Electro- of Meet- en Regeltechniek; Nen 3140 certificaat Vakbekwaam persoon laagspanning is een pré. Atex Basis Certificaat is een pré. Certificaat VCA Basis;

Bij voorkeur relevante werkervaring in de (petro-) chemische industrie, maar ook schoolverlaters nodigen wij van harte uit te solliciteren;

Ervaring met Word, Excel en andere programma’s zoals SAP of vergelijkbare Maintenance Management Informatie Systemen is een pré;

Kennis van de Nederlandse en Engelse taal, Duits is een pré;

Gedrevenheid, proactief en teamgeest

Wat krijg jij er voor terug:

Uitstekend salaris

13e & 14e maand

Een dagdienst functie waarin flexibel werken in overleg mogelijk is

Uitdagend werk met veel verantwoordelijkheid

Een positieve sfeer waarin veel wordt gelachen en humor belangrijk is

Een veilige werksfeer & cultuur

Een inclusieve cultuur waar er wordt gezorgd voor elkaar en met elkaar werkt aan het doel

Stabiliteit & zekerheid onder andere door voldoende opleiding- en doorgroeimogelijkheden

Interesse?

Laat het ons dan zo snel mogelijk weten. Mocht je problemen ervaren tijdens het sollicitatieproces en het aanmaken van een account via onze website. Stuur dan je sollicitatie naar onze corporate recruiter, Mart Grootenboer via onderstaand e-mail adres of bel hem even op onderstaand nummer.

Corporate recruiter

Mart Grootenboer

📞:+316 517 696 33

📧: mart.grootenboer@bp.com



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.