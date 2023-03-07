Job summary

The I&E (Instrumentation & Electrical) Engineer is responsible for the safe and efficient execution of I&E engineering and maintenance technical support within the refinery. This is accomplished through delivery of high-quality engineering deliverables and through the coordination of several resources including maintenance supervisors, engineers, specialists, craftsmen, contractor personnel and required materials in support of daily maintenance activities and refinery driven improvements.

The I&E Engineer is responsible for developing short- and long-range plans for instrumentation and electrical equipment and systems that support the HSSE, availability, and financial goals of the refinery. He or she accomplishes through development and execution of preventative maintenance, predictive maintenance, reactive maintenance support, and equipment & system upgrades. The I&E Engineer will be assigned a role supporting the electrical, instrumentation, or both disciplines at the refinery based upon the skillset of the engineer and needs of the Technical department.

Essential Functions / Key Accountabilities:

Responsible for technical integrity of electrical distribution, utilization and instrumentation equipment at the refinery including switchgear, transformers, distribution cable, protective relaying, UPS systems, motors, control valves and process (level, pressure, temperature) and other similar I&E systems.

Directs critical activities requiring instrument and electrical knowledge and expertise

Provides daily technical support to multi-discipline, cross-functional asset team including I&E technicians and supervisors

Assists in scope development, planning, and execution of electrical outage activities including isolation and switching plans

Provides technical input in determining priority and scope of equipment repairs

Leads root cause failure investigations for I&E related incidents

Analyzes equipment monitoring data and develops appropriate response to reliability issues

Reviews engineering projects and improvements to ensure compliance with refinery standards, regulatory codes, and other applicable industry standards

Completes engineering design and documentation for small refinery improvement and modification projects

Assists in developing and maintaining refinery I&E engineering and refinery I&E safety standards

Develops and manages reliability projects for refinery I&E equipment and systems

Prepares engineering datasheets, drawing, documents and material/equipment specifications

Reviews supplier data and witnesses shop tests, and writes material requisitions

Directs the efforts of design engineering and construction contractors

Maintains the facility I&E data sheets, electrical one-line drawings, electrical schematics, and electrical maintenance data

Enforces the requirements of refinery electrical area classification drawings.

Education:

Bachelor's Degree in Electrical, Chemical, or Mechanical Engineering from an accredited institution.

Experience:

5 years of Power, Refining, Chemical (or similar industry) experience in an engineering or technical leadership role.

Minimum 5 years working in an end-user/owner role in the Power, Refining, Chemical (or similar) industry.

Required Skills:

Computer proficiency in standard desktop software

Knowledge of industry codes, guidelines and regulatory standards to include NEC, ISA, NFPA, and API

Ability to read, understand, and update refinery drawings such as P&ID, loop drawings, equipment datasheets, electrical one-lines, schematics, wiring drawings, etc.

Experience with electrical and instrumentation equipment design, specification, installation, troubleshooting, repair, and maintenance (including generators, switchgear, circuit breakers, contactors, transformers, motors, variable frequency drives, uninterruptible power supplies, process instrumentation, control valves, and other I&E equipment).

Preferred Skills:

Experience with asset management software platforms.

Knowledgeable in power system studies including load flow, short circuit, arc flash, and relay coordination.

Experience performing failure investigations and root cause analyses

Experience with electrical system modelling software, SKM Power Tools

Experience with low, medium, and high voltage power distribution operation and maintenance (120V through 138kV)

Experience with process instrumentation, control valves and valve diagnostic software

Experience with safety instrumented systems and cause-and-effect diagrams.

Experience with Smart Plant Instrumentation.

