Instrumentation and Protective Systems Engineer

Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

The I & PS engineer collaborates with the I & PS engineering manager and is responsible for providing technical expertise in I & PS across bp.

The expertise is provided through:

recommendation of technical solutions

appraisal of technology developments

lead and/or support functional safety assessments

leading engineering studies (including support to the new energy and low carbon businesses)

risk assessments and recommendations to findings from incidents and ETP shared learning Management of Change (MoC) work

contributing to the strategic long-term development of the field

creating and maintaining the CAT 30 I&PS engineering technical practices to support safe design and operation

What does the day to day look like?

Supports the I & PS team with timely and cost-effective delivery of assigned tasks. Ensures that own work output is of the expected quality and that value is delivered to the customer. Ensures that own work is planned, prioritized and tracked to closure.

Provides support and resource to the I & PS manager, advisors, and business to deliver and maintain Engineering Technical Practice, Industry Standards and IOGP updates as required, and shares knowledge within the team.

Lead Functional Safety Assessments (FSA) or assist assigned FSAs for any bp assets globally.

Provides clear, accurate and pragmatic advice regarding I & PS engineering work, to support the safe and effective design, construction, and maintenance of field instrumentation, actuated valves, safety instrumented system (SIS), Fire and Gas (F&G) and manual and Emergency Shut Down (ESD)

Identifies and resolves compliance issues and where required escalating as appropriate for resolution or agreement by the relevant authority.

Applies sound knowledge and skills to solve assigned engineering problems, working with other fields, teams, and contractors, including relevant operations and maintenance personnel in the field as required, to identify safe and competitive solutions to problems.

Supports agile working, either as part of an agile team or providing support to an agile team as the need arises.

Supports the scale-up of low carbon businesses, providing I & PS expertise and ensuring that the vital skills are maintained/developed to support the business going forward.

Is an active member of and contributor to the relevant engineering communities and shares standard process and findings.

Supports efforts to ensure I & PS engineering risks are understood, controlled, and continuously reduced to deliver safe operating results. Networks internally and shares applied information and findings.

What do we want to see from you!

Crucial Experience:

Knowledge and experience in the design, installation, maintenance and modification of Field instrumentation, actuated valves and supporting infrastructure, F&G and ESD

Knowledge and experience of Safety Instrumented Systems design and management over the full safety lifecycle.

Respected technical contributor recognized for pragmatic approach, with proven ability to influence

Proven ability to develop clear plans when dealing with sophisticated and uncertain situations.

Proven ability to identify risk, develop a solution and ensure action on the solution on large technical projects related to Oil & Gas.

Ability to demonstrate practical & applied knowledge of engineering standards and practices related to the field applicable to the Oil & Gas industry, or new energy and low carbon.

Desirable Experience

Bachelor’s degree in engineering or other related field of study

Industry certification for Safety Instrumented Systems e.g. FS Eng/FSExp, CFSP/CFSE, or ISA84 SFS/SISE

Knowledge of Fire protection design and detector coverage modelling

Knowledge of Machinery protection (ISO 13849, IEC 62061)

Experience of New energy or low carbon equipment or processes such as Hydrogen, Wind, Energy Storage, Carbon Capture, EV Charging.

What you can expect from us!

