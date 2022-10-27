Job summary

bp Risk and Insurance is a global team based in London and Houston. Working closely alongside the Risk team, the Insurance team has responsibility to implement the Group's Policy on Insurance for bp’s worldwide operations.



The Insurance Specialist will report to the Senior Manager, Insurance, providing insurable risk management advice to bp's global businesses including the hydrocarbon and new low carbon energy businesses and will play a key role in servicing the risk and insurance needs of the Group.



The Insurance Specialist will be part of a fun, dynamic team and will need to be able to work as an agile resource on multi-territorial insurance renewals, on different risk and insurance projects and on other key activities as they arise. The Insurance Specialist will need to develop and maintain close relationships with bp business groups (e.g., productions and operations), integrators (e.g., trading and shipping) and enablers (e.g., Finance and Legal) and maintain relationships with key external service providers.



You would be joining bp at a time of reinvention – on our journey to becoming an integrated energy company. It’s exciting times! This is your chance to be part of something bigger than yourself: helping one of the largest companies in the world help solve one of the biggest problems in the word. And helping us seize the opportunities presented to us as trillions of dollars are invested in transforming the global energy system over the coming decades. All within a workplace that recognizes you, empowers you and supports you.

Key Accountabilities:

• Provide practical advice on the application of the Group's Policy on Insurance, which broadly describes the Group's risk retention and self-funding philosophy.

• Manage, plan, and arrange specific insurance purchases, either directly or through appointed agents.

• Oversee the work assigned to insurance brokers and other agents to ensure that they are operating within the framework of the Group policy and provide cost effective support.

• Develop good working relationships with bp business groups, integrators, enablers, joint venture partners and key external service providers.

• Advise on insurance risk allocation in contracts. Coordinate aspects of insurance projects, which may involve organising resources from bp enablers such as Finance plus external insurance brokers or consultants.

• Negotiate insurance claims, manage the claims process; advise on applicable coverage, notify broker/insurer, and work with the appointed adjuster to obtain a favourable settlement.



Essential Education:

• BSc or BA Degree or equivalent, preferably in risk management, insurance, finance, engineering, legal or equivalent professional qualification such as ACII or Dip CII.



Essential Experience and job requirements:

• Experience as risk manager, broker, insurer, loss adjuster or other role in the insurance industry.

• Ability to work independently or as part of a team, prioritise and organise multiple assignments and collaborate and identify resource needs across a global team

• Stakeholder management skills

• Strong oral and written communication skills

• Ability to present effectively and discuss bp’s position with partners, contractors, lenders, brokers, insurers and internal stakeholders.



Desirable Criteria:

• Associate in Risk Management designation (ARM), Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute (ACII) or equivalent

• Experience in underwriting, placing or purchasing commercial insurance products, especially in the corporate or energy and low carbon insurance sectors.

• Energised by low carbon solutions and bp’s new zero ambitions

• Good relationships in the wider insurance industry

• Passionate about digital insurance solutions

• Contractual risk allocation experience

• Negotiating skills

• The ability to speak /read multiple languages (fluent English required).