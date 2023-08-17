Integrated Energy Hub Contracts and Procurement Lead - Cherry Point

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Grade G

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Grade G



Job Description:

In 2020, bp announced its net zero ambition, aiming to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. As part of the strategy to transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company, bp will diversify the company into different forms of energy, including renewables, biofuels and hydrogen.

bp plans to develop the Cherry Point refinery into an integrated energy hub – a manufacturing site, taking various hydrocarbon and low carbon feedstocks, turning them into sellable products, increasing optionality and taking advantage of low carbon energy to power the asset and surrounding industry. In essence, a refinery with expanded green operational elements that can be adapted regionally to changing customer demands.

The two main proposed low carbon projects at the Cherry Point refinery are:

Daeadalus – Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Green Hydrogen 2 – Green Hydrogen

As the Integrated Energy Hub Project Procurement Execution Advisor, you will have the overall team leadership and procurement delivery accountability for the low carbon projects at the Cherry Point refinery as it is developed into an integrated energy hub.

Accountabilities

You will be accountable for procurement delivery and execution for the infrastructure project scopes at the Cherry Point site. You will manage the procurement team for the various package delivery scopes and will be the focal point for the Programme and Project Leadership Team and external partner integration. You will lead and oversee the development and implementation of the hub contracting and procurement strategies, timely execution of contracts to meet project schedules and the resultant contractor performance management. You will be the procurement interface into local leadership teams and requirements beyond immediate Cherry Point project needs.

Essential Education and Experience

University degree in Engineering, Procurement, Law or another technical field

Ideally have experience of Project and Refinery Contracting and Procurement including contracting strategy development and identification of opportunities and value levers that enable effective execution and delivery.

Skilled at leading through complexity, executing projects in multi-stakeholder, multi-discipline, multi-cultural environments, with regional and country-specific issues and challenges.

Strong influential leadership and integration skills to work with projects to deliver pragmatic value driven decisions.

Able to deeply understand the potential execute risks and assess appropriate risk allocation.

Experience of Construction RFP Package preparation and evaluation.

Experience of contract management and performance activities of Contracts including change management and variation negotiation.

Knowledge of current project management, contracting and procurement best practices including new and emerging digital tools.

Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, contractors and programme and project leadership.

Experience of and ability to design different risk / reward commercial and contracting models.

About the team

You will work closely with the Cherry Point Integrated Energy Hub Unit Lead and the wider team along with the Cherry Point Procurement Senior Manager.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.