Integrated Energy Hub Senior Manager - Whiting

The Integrated Energy Hub (IEH) Senior Manager is a temporary role located at the Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana. The role reports to the Refinery VP, and supports the integration with bp entities (G&LCE, P&O New Energy Projects, P&O bp Solutions, RC&S, C&P, T&S, C&EA) as well as with other external stakeholders (Local authorities, Lobby forums, etc…) driving the refinery strategy execution to transition towards an IEH. Once the businesses are established and the IEH is steadily operating the role will sunset.
Entity:Production & Operations
Strategic Planning & Business Development Group
Job Family Group:
The Integrated Energy Hub (IEH) Senior Manager is a temporary role located at the Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana. The role reports to the Refinery VP, and supports the integration with bp entities (G&LCE, P&O New Energy Projects, P&O bp Solutions, RC&S, C&P, T&S, C&EA) as well as with other external stakeholders (Local authorities, Lobby forums, etc…) driving the refinery strategy execution to transition towards an IEH. Once the businesses are established and the IEH is steadily operating the role will sunset.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineering experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to contact us to request any accommodations.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Business Development, Change Management, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Innovation, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Managing change, Market Analysis, Program Management {+ 8 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.