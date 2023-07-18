Integrated Energy Hub Senior Manager - Whiting

Job summary

The Integrated Energy Hub (IEH) Senior Manager is a temporary role located at the Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana. The role reports to the Refinery VP, and supports the integration with bp entities (G&LCE, P&O New Energy Projects, P&O bp Solutions, RC&S, C&P, T&S, C&EA) as well as with other external stakeholders (Local authorities, Lobby forums, etc…) driving the refinery strategy execution to transition towards an IEH. Once the businesses are established and the IEH is steadily operating the role will sunset.

Key accountabilities

As Single Point of Accountability (SPA) lead and integrate all parties (internal and external to bp) involved in the Refinery strategy execution phase to transition to an IEH.

Drive required change and build momentum within the organization by effective communication and engagement with all stakeholders.

Ensure effective development, prioritization, and execution of activity portfolios to optimize value against effort. Ensure required resourcing in close cooperation with refinery leadership team, the Site Strategy PMO lead and all new energy vectors representatives.

Keep track of overall progress by monitoring progress of underlying activities supported by T&M/ Strategy PMO lead and across bp’s new energy products. Identify and explore potential risks and obstacles and ensure that take effective mitigating actions to resolve.

In coordination with C&EA, leverage local representation and relationships of the site/Refinery VP.

Facilitate Local IEH Governance Forum (chaired by the Refinery VP)

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering and/or MBA or equivalent experience in Refinery Management.

10+ years of relevant experience in refining, strategy, business development and customer relations.

Desirable Criteria

Strong leadership skills, be visionary and a strong influence.

Solid business understanding of the workings of the refinery including the interactions between internal and external stakeholders, specially, P&O Projects, FS&M, T&S, G&LCE, RC&S and C&EA and local authorities.

Knowledge of the local region’s energy and fuel markets and community.

Ability to build internal & external relationships and work cross departments.

Change management.

Program/Project management.

Understands the context, intent and impacts of decisions and ability to implement successfully.

Innovation - Encourages new approaches and creative solutions that are fit for purpose.

Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

