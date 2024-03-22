Integrated Energy Modeling Sr Analyst

Job summary

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



This role is dedicated to a profound comprehension of power market dynamics within the US Markets, focusing on the eastern Interconnect. As an Integrated Energy Modelling Analyst, your core responsibility will be to harness your expertise in generating crucial insights and analyses pivotal for business decisions, particularly in conceptualizing regulatory scenarios for the energy system. Expertise in tools such as PLEXOS, or aurora is invaluable for the integration of these scenarios. You will be developing and running power and power derivative fundamental models. Additionally, you will serve as a representative of the team both within the organization and in external engagements, and contribute significantly to our primary economic publications.

Design, develop, and implement regulatory scenarios within BP’s fundamental energy system models for the US Western Interconnect and ERCOT power systems, focusing notably on SPP, MISO and ERCOT, and other pertinent regional markets.

Conduct a comprehensive analysis of energy markets and trends within the US Eastern Interconnect and ERCOT, understanding pivotal drivers such as generation (wind, solar, gas-fired, hydro, etc.), transmission, regulatory frameworks, and demand dynamics.

Integrate regulatory scenarios into foundational models like PLEXOS, deriving sophisticated insights.

Make significant contributions to the company's primary economic publications associated with energy trends in the US Eastern Interconnect and ERCOT.

Engage collaboratively with internal divisions, especially the trading and strategy departments, to inform and shape business decisions based on your insights and analyses.

Monitor market developments, particularly regulatory changes, that could influence energy pricing within the US Western Interconnect and ERCOT.

Represent the team at external conferences and symposiums, highlighting the company's prominence in power market analytics.

PhD/Master's degree in Engineering, Economics, Mathematics, Computer Science, or a related analytical domain.

A minimum of 3 years of experience in Power Market Fundamental Analysis, with a preference for those familiar with the US Eastern Interconnect and ERCOT landscapes.

Expertise in using models like PLEXOS or similar tools for energy market analysis.

Comprehensive grasp of optimization theory, linear programming, and Mixed Integer Programming.

Demonstrated capability in scenario development and integration within Fundamental Models, particularly considering regulatory modifications.

Proficiency in the Microsoft Office Suite, especially Excel, complemented by skills in analytical platforms such as Python Jupyter Notebook.

Exceptional analytical, interpersonal, and communication skills, with a proven ability to elucidate complex data.

Fluency in English.

Prior involvement with ancillary services and balancing market regulations, especially within the US Eastern Interconnect and ERCOT.

Familiarity with programming languages such as Python, SQL and experience in database management.

Understanding of commercial terms used in renewable power purchase agreements.

Experience in evaluating commercial revenue streams for hydrogen and storage technologies, with emphasis on grid-connected projects.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



