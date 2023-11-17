Integrated Fuels Value Chain Sr. Finance Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

We have a great opportunity for a Sr. Finance Manager to lead the performance management framework and insight development across the integrated fuels value chains! This role will work closely with the Future Midstream and Strategy team to enable insight and relevant performance frameworks in support of Management Business Review (MBR) decision making forums.Fuel supply and midstream serves our ground fuels and specialty product customers while optimizing the value chain and ensuring quality from crude to customer delivery. We drive performance by enhancing the integrated fuel value chain P&L, and acting as its custodian, through supply optimization, channel of trade management and fuels pricing, enabled through data and an agile org structure.We manage the supply and commercial optimization of bp’s seven operated refineries, while simultaneously serving an extensive portfolio of B2B customers and supply counterparties. In addition, we own and deliver carbon intensity reduction efforts within Midstream in line with bp’s ambitions.The Integrated Fuels Value Chain Senior Finance Manager will work collaboratively across the fuels value chain to deliver a robust performance management framework that provides commercial insight into the integrated value/performance delivery from crude sourcing through to customer delivery in support of decision making within the regional MBRs.



Job Description:

Supporting and ensuring bio and low carbon value delivery is transparently integrated into the fuels value chain performance management framework.

Provide quarterly integrated fuels value performance management insights through digital solutions through collaboration across the businesses, strategy, and finance (ie. PPM teams).

Close collaboration across the fuels value chain businesses to enable insightful integrated performance insight across businesses, regions and channels of trade.

FS&M Finance Transformation lead to support overall coordination, tracking and delivery of reinvent transformation activities.

Close collaboration and support of PPM in relation to the Integrated Business Planning (IBP) and linkage to CBM.

Essential education

Bachelor’s Degree Required

Essential experience and job requirements

Ability to interpret and communicate financial information with clarity providing insights to deliver business improvement and to optimize and protect value.

Strong leadership and collaboration skills

Ability to independently work through complex situations and deliver succinct insight/recommendations.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Desirable criteria

Fuels value chain experience

Strong influencing skills and ability to work across multiple interfaces

Commercial experience

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.