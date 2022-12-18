Integrated Gas and Power Finance Advisor

.
This role sites within the Finance team supporting the Integrated Gas and Power (IGP) business which is part of bp’s Gas & low carbon energy business. You will be responsible for providing finance support to IGP to screen potential investment opportunities and to define and progress the most attractive to investment decision.
Job Profile Summary
Job advert
bp’s Integrated Gas and Power team drive the development of new markets in integrated gas and low carbon energy by developing downstream gas markets and gas to power value chains. The team progress infrastructure investments to capture demand / margins and create premium LNG shorts and also oversee bp’s interests in the current portfolio of strategic JVs which are Guangdong LNG terminal in China, Gás Natural Açu in Brazil and India Gas Solutions.
As the IGP Finance Advisor, you will support and lead a broad range of business activities, including market analysis, opportunity screening, project economic analysis, deal shaping, business case development and investment governance. You will be a critical member of the IGP team who will see all aspects of project development from inception to investment decision.
This role will report to the Senior Finance Manager.
Key Accountabilities: