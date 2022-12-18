Site traffic information and cookies

Integrated Gas and Power Finance Advisor

  • Location Singapore - Flexible
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 140563BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

This role sites within the Finance team supporting the Integrated Gas and Power (IGP) business which is part of bp’s Gas & low carbon energy business. You will be responsible for providing finance support to IGP to screen potential investment opportunities and to define and progress the most attractive to investment decision.

Job Profile Summary
Job advert
bp’s Integrated Gas and Power team drive the development of new markets in integrated gas and low carbon energy by developing downstream gas markets and gas to power value chains. The team progress infrastructure investments to capture demand / margins and create premium LNG shorts and also oversee bp’s interests in the current portfolio of strategic JVs which are Guangdong LNG terminal in China, Gás Natural Açu in Brazil and India Gas Solutions.

As the IGP Finance Advisor, you will support and lead a broad range of business activities, including market analysis, opportunity screening, project economic analysis, deal shaping, business case development and investment governance. You will be a critical member of the IGP team who will see all aspects of project development from inception to investment decision.

This role will report to the Senior Finance Manager.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Build and manage economic/ financial models to ensure that they fairly reflect the business proposition and are compliant with bp’s policies
  • Conduct market analysis on key growth markets in support of deal inception
  • Perform economic screening of emerging opportunities to enable focus on the ‘best’ opportunities
  • As part of cross-functional agile IGP squads, bring the economics lens to deal/project development, supporting the development of innovative commercial structures
  • Work alongside Engineering Team to develop high level cost estimates for Infrastructure solutions
  • Support negotiations through understanding and communicating the financial and value implications of various trade-off and positions
  • Support the project financing process and interface with key lending institutions
  • Coordinate investment governance and functional assurance processes as part of investment decision making
Essential Experience and Education:
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Economics or equivalent business degree
  • Experience at running project level discounted cashflow models
  • Proven track record of generating insightful commercial analysis to support the development of innovative commercial solutions in complex value chains
  • Understanding of the wider energy industry with emphasis on gas, LNG or power
Other Desirable Skills and Knowledge:
  • CFA, Chartered Accountant or equivalent designations are a plus
  • Knowledge of debt and equity structures, joint venture arrangements and structured finance arrangements
