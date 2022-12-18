Integrated Gas and Power Finance Advisor

Job summary

This role sites within the Finance team supporting the Integrated Gas and Power (IGP) business which is part of bp’s Gas & low carbon energy business. You will be responsible for providing finance support to IGP to screen potential investment opportunities and to define and progress the most attractive to investment decision.



Job Profile Summary

This role sites within the Finance team supporting the Integrated Gas and Power (IGP) business which is part of bp's Gas & low carbon energy business. You will be responsible for providing finance support to IGP to screen potential investment opportunities and to define and progress the most attractive to investment decision.



Job advert

bp’s Integrated Gas and Power team drive the development of new markets in integrated gas and low carbon energy by developing downstream gas markets and gas to power value chains. The team progress infrastructure investments to capture demand / margins and create premium LNG shorts and also oversee bp’s interests in the current portfolio of strategic JVs which are Guangdong LNG terminal in China, Gás Natural Açu in Brazil and India Gas Solutions.



As the IGP Finance Advisor, you will support and lead a broad range of business activities, including market analysis, opportunity screening, project economic analysis, deal shaping, business case development and investment governance. You will be a critical member of the IGP team who will see all aspects of project development from inception to investment decision.



This role will report to the Senior Finance Manager.



Key Accountabilities:

Build and manage economic/ financial models to ensure that they fairly reflect the business proposition and are compliant with bp’s policies

Conduct market analysis on key growth markets in support of deal inception

Perform economic screening of emerging opportunities to enable focus on the ‘best’ opportunities

As part of cross-functional agile IGP squads, bring the economics lens to deal/project development, supporting the development of innovative commercial structures

Work alongside Engineering Team to develop high level cost estimates for Infrastructure solutions

Support negotiations through understanding and communicating the financial and value implications of various trade-off and positions

Support the project financing process and interface with key lending institutions

Coordinate investment governance and functional assurance processes as part of investment decision making

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Economics or equivalent business degree

Experience at running project level discounted cashflow models

Proven track record of generating insightful commercial analysis to support the development of innovative commercial solutions in complex value chains

Understanding of the wider energy industry with emphasis on gas, LNG or power

CFA, Chartered Accountant or equivalent designations are a plus

Knowledge of debt and equity structures, joint venture arrangements and structured finance arrangements

