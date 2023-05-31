Integrated Offer Development Specialist

This role is not eligible for relocation

Responsible for creating, project managing, supporting and deploying offers for a specific market, supporting the strategy development, creating the customer value proposition, developing the communications plan and providing project leadership for major offer projects globally.

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



Responsible for creating, project managing, supporting and deploying offers for a specific market, supporting the strategy development, creating the customer value proposition, developing the communications plan and providing project leadership for major offer projects globally.



Job Purpose

This role will support as a key interface between P&I into SC&P to support their growth agenda

This role will support the development of integrated offers by combining existing customer solutions across C&P to create a differentiated proposition with incremental value to bp customers

This role will form part of cross-C&P business squads to deliver solutions to multi-business/multi-region customers and partners

Key Accountabilities:

Responsible for supporting cross-C&P business squads to deliver solutions to multi-business / multi-region customers & partners (with special focus on C&P Strategic Accounts)

Responsible for project planning, management and development of integrated offers combining different existing customer solutions across C&P

Input into implementation commercial (value case development) and identification of high value, cross-business opportunities to be delivered at pace (reduce time to value)

Consult as key part of extended cross-business squad led by SC&P

Requirements:

Experience of delivering cross-market/business projects and/or offer development/implementation in bp consumer-facing business

Highly analytical and strong commercial acumen, experience in developing detailed cross-functional business cases

Strong project management skillset with experience integrating new opportunities into core business operations

Strong relationship management, communication skills and a proven ability to work across business and functional boundaries

Experience preparing presentations, dashboards and reports, to support project tracking and performance visibility to leadership

Highly people orientated and enjoy forming part of small agile team



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Customer Segmentation, Digital fluency, Digital innovation, Generating customer insights, Integrated planning, Managing strategic partnerships, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Partner relationship management, Performance and planning, Performance management, Product Ownership, Project Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Engagement, Using market research effectively



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.