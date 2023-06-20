The Integrated Planning Advisor is a key role with critical business interface providing support to the overall Finance community across the bp portfolio. The role reports into the Group Business Planning team (itself part of the Planning and Financial MI team in PPM), which designs and implements new standards in bp based on the principles of Integrated Planning, for systems, processes and data. The successful incumbent will be one of 2 people based in the South East UK, with the team manager and 2 planning analysts based in Houston. As such, the person needs to be a great team player, a self-starter, and able to advocate and provide expert guidance on a number of topics, ranging from systems to reports to processes. A particular focus and expertise on Planning processes is required, as well as project management abilities. Their ability to look for continuous improvements and re-design processes or systems and reports as a result should be second to none. Additionally, the team in general and the role in particular will be heavily involved in SAP BPC, and as a result the incumbent should be system-savvy or at least willing and able to learn quickly. Finally, the team participates in / leads on various Planning Transformation projects, workshops and as subject matter experts. This role (similar to peers) would be expected to build an understanding of the broader planning portfolio, processes, systems and data and to help identify opportunities and participate in transformation work scopes as required. At times, this may mean working directly under the direction of the Planning Transformation Program Manager as the Group Business Planning team works very closely on all improvement projects.
The Integrated Planning Advisor is a key role with critical business interface providing support to the overall Finance community across the bp portfolio. The role reports into the Group Business Planning team (itself part of the Planning and Financial MI team in PPM), which designs and implements new standards in bp based on the principles of Integrated Planning, for systems, processes and data.
