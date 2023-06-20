Job summary

The Integrated Planning Advisor is a key role with critical business interface providing support to the overall Finance community across the bp portfolio. The role reports into the Group Business Planning team (itself part of the Planning and Financial MI team in PPM), which designs and implements new standards in bp based on the principles of Integrated Planning, for systems, processes and data. The successful incumbent will be one of 2 people based in the South East UK, with the team manager and 2 planning analysts based in Houston. As such, the person needs to be a great team player, a self-starter, and able to advocate and provide expert guidance on a number of topics, ranging from systems to reports to processes. A particular focus and expertise on Planning processes is required, as well as project management abilities. Their ability to look for continuous improvements and re-design processes or systems and reports as a result should be second to none. Additionally, the team in general and the role in particular will be heavily involved in SAP BPC, and as a result the incumbent should be system-savvy or at least willing and able to learn quickly. Finally, the team participates in / leads on various Planning Transformation projects, workshops and as subject matter experts. This role (similar to peers) would be expected to build an understanding of the broader planning portfolio, processes, systems and data and to help identify opportunities and participate in transformation work scopes as required. At times, this may mean working directly under the direction of the Planning Transformation Program Manager as the Group Business Planning team works very closely on all improvement projects.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

The Integrated Planning Advisor is a key role with critical business interface providing support to the overall Finance community across the bp portfolio. The role reports into the Group Business Planning team (itself part of the Planning and Financial MI team in PPM), which designs and implements new standards in bp based on the principles of Integrated Planning, for systems, processes and data.The successful incumbent will be one of 2 people based in the South East UK, with the team manager and 2 planning analysts based in Houston. As such, the person needs to be a great team player, a self-starter, and able to advocate and provide expert guidance on a number of topics, ranging from systems to reports to processes. A particular focus and expertise on Planning processes is required, as well as project management abilities.Their ability to look for continuous improvements and re-design processes or systems and reports as a result should be second to none.Additionally, the team in general and the role in particular will be heavily involved in SAP BPC, and as a result the incumbent should be system-savvy or at least willing and able to learn quickly.Finally, the team participates in / leads on various Planning Transformation projects, workshops and as subject matter experts. This role (similar to peers) would be expected to build an understanding of the broader planning portfolio, processes, systems and data and to help identify opportunities and participate in transformation work scopes as required. At times, this may mean working directly under the direction of the Planning Transformation Program Manager as the Group Business Planning team works very closely on all improvement projects.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Planning expert with good understanding of Accounting, Reporting and Control interfaces

Data-flow integrity, audit and assurance

Common data model guidance (CDM) and planning elements for specific South East-based regions

Design support and sustain stress-testing of new projects

Lead/participate in transformation work scopes

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Planning experience and CDM knowledge

Strong knowledge of Finance and planning and performance management processes

Demonstrates BP Values & Behaviours by personal example

Strong analytical and critical thinker. Self-starter. Independent worker.

Strong degree of business acumen

Excellent oral and written communication skills and attention to detail

Able to effectively prioritise and manage both BAU and transformational activities

Desirable Criteria:

Change Management experience a plus, through implementation of a process focused project or similar

Experience in Global Business Services and/or Customer & Product planning would be helpful to expand the team’s knowledge and experience across these teams as we continue to progress toward a common cross-Group approach to Planning & Performance management.

SAP administration preferable

Accounting knowledge

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Integrated planning, Investment appraisal, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management, Problem Solving, Programme management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.